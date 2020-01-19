Aakash student Sreemanti Dey secures 99.99 percentile in JEE MAINS 2020, Tops West Bengal

Sreemanti Deya student of Aakash Institute, has done West Bengal proud by topping the State Merit List of the coveted JEE MAINS 2020 engineering entrance examination. She has topped in West Bengal and scored a percentile of 99.99.

Congratulating Sreemanti Dey, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We are proud that our student Sreemanti Dey has secured 99.99 percentile and has topped the JEE Mains 2020 from the state of West Bengal. It is the result of the hard work by the student and our faculty, and the quality test preparation imparted at Aakash that has enabled his to achieve this feat. I wish Sreemanti Dey Das all the best for her future endeavours. We congratulate all our students for consistently working hard to achieve their goals.”

Sreemanti Dey credited the outstanding performance to burning the midnight oil and the excellent coaching provided by the faculty at Aakash.

JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA between 7th and 9th January 2020 in two shifts per day across 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech. in the exam.

Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations, school/board exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. AESL believes that the “Aakash” brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in various medical and engineering entrance examinations.

With 32 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a few selections in Medical & Engineering entrance exams, a pan India network of 200+ Aakash Centres (including franchisee), and a student count of more than 225,000.

