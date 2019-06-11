Aakash students Hemant Khandelia and Diprasom Das do Kolkata proud with All India Rank of 11 and 46 respectively, in NEET 2019

Two students of Aakash Institute,Hemant Khandelia and Diprasom Das,have done Kolkata and the state of West Bengal proud by emerging in the Top 50 rank in NEET 2019 examination. While Hemant Khandelia got the All India Rank of 11, Diprasom Das has bagged the All India Rank of 46.

Congratulating both the students, Aakash Chaudhry, CEO & Whole-time Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We are proud that two of our students from Kolkata Hemant Khandelia and Diprasom Das have secured high ranks in the tough NEET examination in the country. It is the result of hard work by the student and our faculty, and the quality test preparation imparted at Aakash. I wish them all the best for future endeavours. We congratulate all our students for consistently working hard to achieve their goal.”

The students credited their outstanding performance to burning the midnight oil and the excellent coaching provided by Aakash instructors for the NEET examination, which is considered among the toughest in the world. The NEET Exam is applicable for admission to all the medical colleges in the MBBS and BDS and some other courses.

As many as nine students out of the Top 10 All India Rank in NEET 2019 are students of Aakash, from its classroom and distance learning programs. This is an impressive feat considering that 14.10lakh students have written the test this year, a substantial increase from previous year.

