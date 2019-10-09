Aashirvaad Atta together with ChotPote Kolkatans sets a record for the ‘Longest Nonstop Dhunchi Dance Marathon’ during the Durga Puja festivities

Aashirvaad Atta from ITC Ltd. took the festive spirit of Durga Puja to newer heights this year. The brand added a festive zeal to the most awaited celebrations of the city by adding a first-of-its-kind ‘ChotPote’ streak and setting a National record in the India Book of Records as 800+ enthusiasts came together at the Baghbazaar Puja Pandal on Ashtami and merrily participated in the longest, non-stop, Dhunchi dance marathon, organized by the brand.

This year marks Aashirvaad Atta’s 12th anniversary of being India’s No.1 packaged atta brand. To commemorate the special milestone, the brand announced the unique 12 hour, record breaking challenge which is also a part of Aashirvaad Atta’s larger campaign ‘ChotPote Hotei Hobe’ that encourages consumers to keep themselves fit, round-the-year. The campaign is in-line with Aashirvaad Atta’s attribute of being a good source of fiber that keeps the body energized and active every day.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – ITC Foods Division, said “In India, roti is more than a piece of bread. It also reflects our traditions, values and culture. Aashirvaad Atta being India’s No.1 packaged atta brand binds people together in traditions that come alive, especially during festivals. Through this initiative we wanted to create a meaningful connect with the festive spirit of Durga Puja by recreating the intrinsic ritual of the Dhunuchi Dancein a non-stop, marathon format. The response was overwhelming and we were encouraged by the large participation in the record breaking campaign.”

Each participant was given a certificate from Aashirvaad Atta for their contribution while those who performed more than 12 minutes were gratified with some offerings from the brand.

About ITC Foods:

ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and the newly introduced Juices & Beverages.

ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and afar reaching distribution network.

ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the high levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain. All ITC-owned manufacturing units are Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified. The quality performance of all manufacturing units is monitored continuously online. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are scrupulously adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being one of the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

