Abbott and 1mg Bring Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Closer to Indian homes

77 million people suffer from diabetes in India. The number is expected to cross 100 million by 2030. In an effort to empower Indian diabetic patients, Abbott and leading online pharmacy and healthcare platform, 1mg today announced their collaboration to make Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring products available online. Continuous glucose monitoring devices provide a visual display of a patient’s glucose levels over time and how they vary. With this information, patients and their doctors can personalize a treatment plan to help improve patient’s glucose levels.