Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Abbott begins supply of more than 1 Million IgG lab-based antibody tests to India

1 min read

Abbott announced today that it has begun supply of its laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG (Immunoglobulin G), that identifies if a person has had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Abbott has the capacity to provide millions of tests to India and is already in the process of delivering antibody tests to leading government and private hospitals and labs in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat. 
Abbott designed its test to detect the IgG antibody specifically as it can better help physicians determine recovery from infection, versus looking at a combination of antibodies. Abbott is also developing an IgM antibody test.

