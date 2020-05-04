Abbott to ship COVID-19 Lab-Based Antibody Test to India by May end

Abbott to ship COVID-19 Lab-Based Antibody Test to India by May end2 min read
Abbott announced today it received CE Mark to the IVD Directive
(98/79/EC) for its laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG
that identifies if a person has had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Antibody testing is an
important next step to tell if someone has been previously infected. It will provide more
understanding of the virus including how long antibodies stay in the body and if they provide
immunity. This type of knowledge could help support the development of treatments and
vaccines.
“Abbott has been singularly focused on bringing COVID-19 tests to market as quickly as possible
to help address this pandemic,” said Narendra Varde, General Manager and Country Head at
Abbott’s diagnostics business in India. “We are proud to be providing our antibody tests in the
coming weeks as they will help understand who has had the virus, leading to greater confidence
as we get to living life.”
Antibody tests to expand testing
While molecular testing detects whether someone has the virus, antibody tests determine if
someone was infected. Abbott’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG test identifies the IgG antibody, which is a
protein that the body produces in the late stages of infection and may remain up to months and
possibly years after a person has recovered. The test demonstrated specificity and sensitivity to
detect IgG antibodies of greater than 99 percent, 14 days or more after symptoms started.
Abbott’s IgG antibody test will initially be available on its ARCHITECT ® i1000SR and i2000SR
laboratory instruments.* ARCHITECT is one of the most widely used laboratory systems in the
world and it’s been used for decades. These instruments are in use in laboratories throughout
India and can run up to 100-200 tests per hour.
Abbott is significantly scaling up its European manufacturing for antibody testing and will
expand testing to its Alinity™ i system. Abbott will also be expanding its laboratory antibody
testing to the detection of the antibody, IgM, in the near future.