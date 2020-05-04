Abbott to ship COVID-19 Lab-Based Antibody Test to India by May end

Abbott announced today it received CE Mark to the IVD Directive

(98/79/EC) for its laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG

that identifies if a person has had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Antibody testing is an

important next step to tell if someone has been previously infected. It will provide more

understanding of the virus including how long antibodies stay in the body and if they provide

immunity. This type of knowledge could help support the development of treatments and

vaccines.

“Abbott has been singularly focused on bringing COVID-19 tests to market as quickly as possible

to help address this pandemic,” said Narendra Varde, General Manager and Country Head at

Abbott’s diagnostics business in India. “We are proud to be providing our antibody tests in the

coming weeks as they will help understand who has had the virus, leading to greater confidence

as we get to living life.”

Antibody tests to expand testing

While molecular testing detects whether someone has the virus, antibody tests determine if

someone was infected. Abbott’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG test identifies the IgG antibody, which is a

protein that the body produces in the late stages of infection and may remain up to months and

possibly years after a person has recovered. The test demonstrated specificity and sensitivity to

detect IgG antibodies of greater than 99 percent, 14 days or more after symptoms started.

Abbott’s IgG antibody test will initially be available on its ARCHITECT ® i1000SR and i2000SR

laboratory instruments.* ARCHITECT is one of the most widely used laboratory systems in the

world and it’s been used for decades. These instruments are in use in laboratories throughout

India and can run up to 100-200 tests per hour.



Abbott is significantly scaling up its European manufacturing for antibody testing and will

expand testing to its Alinity™ i system. Abbott will also be expanding its laboratory antibody

testing to the detection of the antibody, IgM, in the near future.