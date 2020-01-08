Abhibus.com ties-up with IRCTC for booking train tickets

AbhiBus.com, India’s fastest growing online marketplace for bus ticketing today announced the launch of train ticketing services. Customers of AbhiBus.com can now seamlessly get information on trains, book cancel or postpone their train tickets in any class and do their PNR check. AbhiBus.com has tied-up with IRCTC to provide these services to their customers.

AbhiBus.com customer can also use the platform locator option and coach position to directly move to the respective platform and in the direction of the coach without wasting time checking for that information.

Commenting on the new service roll-out Sudhakar Reddy, CEO – AbhiBus.com said, “AbhiBus continues to innovate to provide customers with solutions that help them plan their trips conveniently, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. Our endeavor was not to just provide the 5 million unique visitors per month to AbhiBus.com with the option of booking their train tickets but to arm them with insights and information that helps their overall travel experience and bring and make it hassle free.”



AbhiBus.Com interactive user interface ensures that the user experience is also enhanced, and customer do not have to undergo wait times to book tickets due to heavy traffic on the IRCTC especially during festival season, vacations or holidays.

“Our extensive focus and investments in technology and consumer insights ensure reliable services that meet customer needs. As the train ticket booking service matures, AbhiBus.com will add several value-added services that would be a first in this is industry” said Linen Kodura, Chief Technology Officer – AbhiBus.com

