ABP Tourist Spot 2019- Madhya Pradesh Tourism to tap West Bengal Market

Madhya Pradesh Tourism participated in ABP Tourist spot 2019 in

order to increase footfalls in monsoon destinations and to tap the market for winter tourist season. The

exhibition held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal from 28th – 30th June, 2019. The agenda

here was to showcase latest information on facilities, services, travel offerings and itineraries curated

for Travel trade. Madhya Pradesh is the state that reflects the true cultural heritage of Incredible India.

The grand fair brought together renowned Travel Agents, Tour Operators and hoteliers under one roof

for networking. With such participation, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to meet and share expertise

with professionals who want to learn more about various products and add more to the increasing

footfalls. West Bengal being a very important source market for Madhya Pradesh, New Destinations,

hotels, facilities and services and to attract more tourists have been show cased.

On the occasion, senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism said, “With such fairs and exhibitions

we look forward to tap deeper in our key domestic markets such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat,

Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions . The B2B meetings and exchange of

information allows us to create a stronger network among the buyers and sellers in Tourism Industry.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to provide knowledge among the buyers and sellers on the latest

offerings such as experiential tourism, Rural tourism, camping & adventure tourism and other activities

along with increasing awareness about the vast travel opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh”.

Highlighting the major exhibition participations of the coming phases, Madhya Pradesh Tourism will be

exhibiting in the TTF- Hyderabad, TTF- Kolkata, Tourism Fair- Ahmedabad and many others. Besides, the

exciting calendar for visitors to Madhya Pradesh kick starts with “Monsoon Marathon”, “Go Heritage

Run”, “Cycle Safari” and “Adventure Activities at River Narmada” which are very popular amongst the

trade people and tourists from various regions of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...