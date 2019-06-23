ACER adds another ‘Exclusive Store’ to its fleet

Further reinforcing its market foothold in India, ACER, one of the leading global PC brand announced the launch of Acer Mall, the Exclusive Store in partnership with Velocity IT Store in Kolkata. Located at Chittaranjan avenue, the new store is designed to give the ultimate experience to technology enthusiasts.

With over two decades of operation in India, Acer has developed an extensive network of retail stores across the country. The store will offer the next generation of Acer devices with premium in-store dynamics and will feature the company’s high-quality and award-winning array of Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, accessories and projectors.

Speaking about the store launch, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are extremely delighted to add to our extensive list of exclusive stores in India. Kolkata is a key market for us and our commitment to this region is reinforced by opening yet another exclusive store. With trained sales personnel and an array of Acer PCs and accessories to choose from, the store delivers one of the best retail experiences.”

The exclusive store launch is a part of the company’s constant efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut of training sales personnel, in-store merchandising, ranging of new high end models, sales enablement and attractive offers for its products. Over the years, ACER has built strong associations with its channel partners to help increase customer intimacy with the brand across the country.

