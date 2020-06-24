Acer Expands ConceptD Series for Creators With New Notebooks, Desktops and Monitors

Acer today announced a new suite of premium notebooks, desktops, and monitors to expand its ConceptD line, a series of powerful devices specifically designed for creators.

Included in the lineup is the ConceptD 3 notebook range featuring the ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible notebook for creators on the move, the powerful ConceptD 100 desktop for content creators who work in small businesses and creative studios, and a trio of ConceptD monitors such as the ConceptD CP5, the ConceptD CP3 and the ConceptD CM3 for computer graphics professionals.

The ConceptD Series includes a variety of devices to suit the creative needs of professionals across the board from design students and YouTube enthusiasts to CAD designers, video editors, illustrators and animators.

ConceptD 3 Ezel and ConceptD 3 Notebooks – Mobile Creativity

Aimed at design students, freelance designers and small design studios, a full selection of high-performance ConceptD 3 notebooks are now available. Powerful enough to handle medium-size to complex CAD work with speed and accuracy, the ConceptD 3 Ezel and ConceptD 3 notebook ranges make display and powerful graphics specifications a priority. They come with a thinner and lighter look with both the clamshell and convertible form factors having 14- and 15.6-inch screens, so they can be used to edit and showcase work on the move.

ConceptD 3 Ezel – Strike a Creative Pose

The innovative ConceptD 3 Ezel is a convertible notebook designed to give creators the most intuitive experience possible. Its amber-backlit keys are set against a pristine white all-metal chassis and a luxuriously large glass trackpad that supports multi-finger gestures. Acer’s innovative Ezel hinge makes the device as versatile as it is elegant, empowering users with the ability to switch between six usage modes such as stand mode for drawing content or display mode for presenting it. Other usage modes include an adjustable float mode, traditional laptop mode, pad mode and share mode. On top of 18 hours of battery life1, the device’s creative toolbox includes programmable keys and a suite of connectivity options, such as a SD card 7.0 reader and USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 3 port, while weighing just 1.68 kg (14’’, 3.7 lbs) or 1.95 kg (15’’, 4.29 kg).

The notebook features a 14- or 15.6-inch FHD PANTONE-Validated touchscreen display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and has a delta E<2 color accuracy. This lifelike display is perfect for drawing with Acer’s Active Stylus, featuring 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and artists can make use of float mode to find their ideal drawing angle. Furthermore, the ConceptD 3 Ezel is powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10750H or 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processors, NVIDIA® Quadro® T1000 (ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro) or GeForce® GTX 1650Ti GPUs and 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage. This means that the notebook is powerful enough to handle not only drawing or sketching but also animation and 3D modeling—all at 40 dBA or quieter.

ConceptD 3 Notebook – Freedom in Creation

The ConceptD 3 high-performance laptop is housed in a timeless design and enables work and creativity on the go. Ideal for those who prefer traditional clamshell form factors, 20 hours of battery life[i] gives creators the flexibility to edit and showcase their work wherever they happen to be. Powered by NVIDIA Quadro T1000 (ConceptD 3 Pro) or GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPUs and the new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, it is specifically designed to handle all 2D or 3D color-critical design work on a 14- or 15.6-inch FHD PANTONE Validated display.

The ConceptD 100 Desktop – Unlock Creativity

The ConceptD 100 desktop is ideal for graphics-intensive 2D design and entry-level 3D CAD modeling, addressing the specific needs of professional creators and multimedia classrooms. The ConceptD 100 desktop is equipped with a powerful 9th Gen Intel Core processor and an NVIDIA GeForce or Quadro GPU, allowing 2D and light-duty 3D creators to accelerate quickly and reliably through tasks and workflows. This small form factor PC comes with up to 256 GB of ultrafast SSD storage, all-around connectivity and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, which allows creators to make simultaneous use of all essential applications without delay. Its front air intake and side-ventilation keep the mini workstation cool and ensure that its noise levels stay under 40 dBA, the equivalent of a library room. It blends features with style, coming in an elegant, off-white curved design that fits perfectly into any modern office or workspace.

The ConceptD CP5 and CP3 Monitors – Breathtaking Accurate Visuals

The ConceptD CP5 and ConceptD CP3 series of monitors are aimed at professional computer graphics creators, video editors and animators who require a high-performance monitor with outstanding color accuracy and reliable compatibility. Both monitor lines are designed for those who seek resolution, color accuracy and a wide color gamut, the ability to work with HDR content, high refresh rates for blur-free images and a large screen to facilitate the design process and support collaboration.

The CP5271U V model features Delta E<1 color accuracy and is PANTONE-Validated with 1.07 billion colors. For delicate image quality, it has a WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 600, is Adaptive-Sync compatible and overclockable to a 170 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for professional video editing and CG work. Covering 99% of the Adobe RGB color space and leveraging a fast 1 ms (GTG) response time, it produces rich and lifelike images.

The ConceptD CP3 Monitor, also aimed at professional creators, video editors, animators and graphic designers, has similar specifications and supports 98% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, WQHD 3840 x 2160 with a refresh rate up to 165 Hz as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400.

The ConceptD CM3 Monitor – Brings Imagination to Life

The ConceptD CM3 series of monitors is aimed specifically at professional graphic designers and photo editors desiring a monitor that can display finely detailed design concepts and 3D content. It is ideal for professional designers that need to quickly and smoothly perform tasks requiring superb color accuracy, blur-free display and a wide color range as well as outstanding HDR and reliable compatibility. The line is ideal for creators performing 3D modeling, editing static imagery and performing rendering tasks. The large screens support the design process and facilitate collaboration.

The CM3271K model offers a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 screen with a 4 ms (G to G) response time, 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide color gamut supporting 99% of the Adobe RGB color space. It’s compatible with AMD Radeon FreeSync, and with PANTONE Validation, Delta E<2 and VESA-certified DisplayHDR™ 400 support, creators can expect greater color accuracy as well as greater overall luminance.