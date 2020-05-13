Acer India launches ‘Back to School’ Campaign

Acer India, one of the largest technology brand in the world today announced its ‘Back to School’ campaign for 2020, primarily aimed at helping students and their parents to easily procure a new Acer laptop and to ensure that learning never stops. In the newly launched scheme, Acer has partnered with EduThrill that uses gamification to deliver tests and assessment tools and unleashing more fun in learning and helps students score better marks compared to traditional way of learning.

Buying a new Acer laptop has never been this easier with zero down payment and EMI starting as low as Rs 1666/- per month along with peace of mind offer of 2 years additional warranty plus one-year Accidental Damage Protection absolutely free. And when the learning takes a break customers can make use of Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Gaana subscription to kick back and enjoy some entertainment.

In addition to these, Acer is also providing its consumers purchasing 9th Gen Intel i5 processor and above, a free PUBG game worth Rs 4500 plus Gamer Sensei coaching bundle.

The offer will run all the way from May 11th till June 30th 2020 and is applicable on Acer’s wide range of laptops so parents and students can get the best fit for purpose and budget.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head on this announcement said, “In this unprecedented situation, there are multiple opportunities explored with the right technology, particularly helping the students expand their potential to grow and succeed. We believe technology is changing the way millennials learn. With class rooms moving to the living rooms the best investment any parent can make for their child is a laptop so their learning never stops. Our offers are designed in a way which will help buying, owning and enjoying the PC a great experience.”

The offer can be availed across the country from Acer’s authorized outlets and Acer’s E-store.