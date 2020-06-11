Acer introduces Nitro 5, its first 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Gaming Laptop

Further strengthening their gaming portfolio in India, Acer India, today unveiled its first-ever 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor powered Nitro 5 gaming laptop. The latest Nitro 5 comes with up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 H-Series mobile processors to enable immersive gaming experiences with amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance. The laptops are equipped with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 graphics, a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a low-latency response time of only 3ms.

Inheriting the advanced spirit of its predecessors, Acer always has gone the extra mile to ensure that gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop, gamers now have more features packed in sleek designs to elevate their gaming experience. Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a Full HD IPS display in either a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display or 15.6-inch with an impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It combines dual M.2 Supporting PCIe SSD Support in RAID 0 technology, and up to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules for superior gaming performance at a value. It effortlessly streams gameplay with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO Technology. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and more.

Speaking on this occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “In order to stay ahead with the increasing demand for gaming PC’s in India, Acer is excited to introduce our first 10th Gen Intel® Core™ gaming laptop designed for both core and casual Indian gaming enthusiasts. The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness, and intelligent design. We are confident to continuing to offer the best experience with innovation and outstanding features for gaming fanatics.”

Roshni Das, Director – Marketing, Intel India said, “Performance and mobility are both top of mind for gamers today and Intel is committed to delivering the best PC gaming experiences on laptops. Our 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile platform is optimized for enthusiasts, pushing the frequency envelope and delivering amazing game play in mobile form factors. The Nitro 5 is Acer’s first 10th Gen Intel® Core™ powered gaming laptop in the Indian market, offering high-performance, immersive gaming experiences with the flexibility to game from anywhere.”

Designed for Supremacy

Acer’s latest Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a Full HD IPS display in either a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display or 15.6-inch with an impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Nitro 5 combines a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processor and the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX/RTX graphics for amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Prioritize Gameplay with Killer™ Ethernet and Super Connectivity

Nitro 5 adopt Killer™ Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and effortlessly stream Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology. The Ethernet controller automatically detects game, video and chat streams to deliver prioritized bandwidth for virtually lag-free user experience. It also plug all peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Cool under fire

Nitro 5 features twin fans, Acer CoolBoost™ technology, and quad exhaust port design. CoolBoost™ increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode. Users can monitor and manage the Nitro 5 with NitroSense, accessible with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

The Key to Victory

The latest Nitro 5 offers you to spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and the dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location while the key response is immediate with a 1.6mm travel distance.

Immersive Audio for Gaming

Better audio delivers a competitive edge as well as a more immersive experience through dual speakers. With DTS:X® Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.

Pricing and Availability:

Nitro 5 is available at a starting price from Rs 72990 on Acer E-store (https://store.acer.com/en-in/) and authorized e-commerce and retail outlets.