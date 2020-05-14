Fri. May 15th, 2020

Acer partners with Indian Principals’ Network (IPN) for Smart Teaching Initiative

 Acer, one of the largest technology brands in the world today announces the partnership with India’s leading Knowledge Network for School Leaders- IPN (Indian Principals’ Network) to expand the accessibility of educational resources and help teachers teach better and smarter during the ongoing lockdown. Acer and IPN believe that unless teachers are equipped with the right set of tools to teach from home students cannot get the right educational experience. Acer brings out a comprehensive range of laptops and tablets solution for smart teaching from home backed by easy to own and easy to maintain offers for complete peace of mind.

The pandemic has ushered an era of e-learning to maintain social distancing this lockdown. With online learning rising exponentially it is important that teachers equip themselves to work in the new reality. India Principal Network India’s foremost platform of knowledge sharing for the enhancement of quality of education, resulting in wholesome development of education ecosystem plays a critical role to ensure schools and teachers are equipped to teach in the new normal

The program will commence from May 14th, 2020 with exclusive prices, offers like additional instant discount for teachers using special coupon code, 2 years extended warranty, 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection and more on a range of Acer laptops and tablets so teachers can choose the best device for the purpose and budget.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India on this announcement said, “We are excited to partner with IPN India which are the leading Knowledge Network in EdTech segment. During the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 situation, it’s extremely significant to design news ways to help students and teachers to continue with learning and educating. At Acer, we believe that in this unprecedented time, technology is everyday changing our lives and hence must make a mark in new paradigm shift towards education sector as well. This partnership will bring great opportunity for students and teachers to lead better performance with the availability of better educational resources.”

Speaking at the partnership, Mr. Gourava Yadav, Founder & Moderator, IPN India saidWe welcome our partnership with Acer India at the right moment. IPN stands committed towards ensuring it members are equipped with best tools and techniques in order to enable Indian Schooling system to be the best one and truly becoming a contributory in the growth of our country’s talent pool. With lockdown there is a sudden rise in e-learning setup, and to match up to the quality of education and our vision to deliver best learning and knowledge practices, PC solutions from Acer India will go an extra mile.”

Mrs. Seetha Murty, Director Education, Silver Oaks Group of Schools, India & President, Heads Association of IB World Schools, India “Schools are working hard to shift classes online for students and teachers in an urge to provide a well-adjusted education system. Along with that, we are ensuring a lot of preparation and demo classes with teachers in order to enhance the e-learning management system. Thus, we are delighted to see with Acer and IPN offering these great set of laptops and tablets which helps in progressive way of online learning”

Mrs. Tina Olyai, Director, LAHS Group of Schools, Gwalior (M.P) said, “We believe that we must find innovative ways for our teachers and students alike to connect virtually.  While this pandemic has created disruption amongst the entire education fraternity around the globe we cannot afford to let it hold back our gen next that is responsible to shape the future of the planet.  Therefore, we welcome the partnership between Acer and IPN on the e-learning front.” 

“We believe that we must find inspiring and new ways for teachers and students to connect from a distance while this pandemic has created disruption among many around the world. We cannot afford to let it hold back the generation that will shape our future. This will also train and assist teachers to be ready for the New Normal which is definitely going to be a blend of offline and online teaching. Therefore, we welcome the partnership between Acer and IPN on e-learning front.” Amrita Burman, Deputy Director of the Sunbeam Group of Educational institutions, Varanasi (U.P)

