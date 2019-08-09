Acer unveils the future of gaming, debuts eight new gaming laptops and accessories

ACER, the leading global PC brands, today unveiled a wide array of gaming laptops aimed at gaming enthusiasts across segments at a grand event in Mumbai. Acer is the first-ever player in the market to debut such a wide range of product portfolio at a time.

Inheriting the advanced spirit of its predecessors, these devices are ready to conquer the gaming arena with the latest processor, integrated Pass-Through Feature, cutting edge 3D Technology, 4th Gen AeroBlade™, Waves MaxxAudio® Suite + Waves Nx® 3D Virtual Sound and much more to give the gamers an immersive gaming experience, more powerful devices that combine technical prowess. These exciting machines include the powerhouse Triton 900, a beast in a slim form the Triton 500, Helios 700, Helios 300- 17 inch, Helios 300- 15 Inch. To tantalize casual gamers and performance enthusiasts, Acer India also launched Nitro 7, Nitro 5 17-inch, Nitro 5 15-inch, and associated accessories.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, stated, “Keeping up with the growing demand for gaming PC’s in India, Acer has always gone the extra mile to ensure that our gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. We are excited to introduce our latest lineup of gaming devices for Indian gaming enthusiasts. The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness and intelligent design. The innovation and features will please the most discerning gaming aficionados.”

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We are delighted to introduce an array of gaming machines and accessories. The consumer today has discerning taste and gamers in particular are a knowledgeable lot and know exactly what they want. With this launch, we have our gamers covered in every possible segment. Our new machines are fast, powerful and come loaded with features that are bound to excite the gamers and take their gaming experience to a whole new level.”

Specifications – The Predator Triton 900 — the Convertible Gaming Notebook Evolved

The Predator Triton 900 is a gaming notebook in a robust futuristic metal chassis convertible gaming laptop with innovative new design features. The new Predator Triton 900 gaming laptop is its gorgeous 17.3-inch 4K IPS display that floats above the chassis. It features a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge™ that flips, extends, or reclines the 17-inch display. Users can switch between four usage modes: Display mode for sharing the screen with friends during gaming sessions, Ezel mode for playing games on the touch screen, notebook mode for traditional gaming scenarios, and stand mode — effectively turning the Triton 900 into a tablet for gaming or using creator tools. The Triton series 900’s trackpad is placed beside the keyboard, giving users natural hand placement for gaming using both the keyboard and trackpad. It’s also amazingly thin at just 23.75 mm (0.94 inches).

Featuring the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2080 GPU and a 4K IPS touch display, the Predator Triton 900 brings gamers a best-in-class gaming experience. With 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, two 512GB 1M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs in Raid 0, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory, gamers can power up the most demanding games and expect smooth, tear-free gameplay with up to 5GHz1Turbo, 8 cores, 16 MB of smart cache, and great battery life. It comes with per-key RGB backlighting, macro keys, and a switchable trackpad/Numpad. Mechanical keyboards will help when it comes to the comfort of typing and offers a better response rate compared to membrane keys. The latter benefits gaming.

Specifications – The Predator Triton 500 — A beast in a slim form

The Predator Triton 500 is a powerful 15.6-inch Full HD gaming notebook sits at a mere 17.9mm in thickness and weighs approximately 2.1 kg, and is aimed for portability. It has a durable, all-metal chassis and narrow bezels measuring just 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) for an impressive 81 percent body-to-screen ratio. The slimmed-down Triton 500 can easily be slipped in a backpack or briefcase, but once taken out and powered on, it becomes a gaming powerhouse. And with up to 8-hours of battery life, users can play their favorite titles on the road or with friends away from home.

The Predator Triton 500 infused with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs with Max-Q design, up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Its GPU is overclockable and VR-Ready, letting gamers enjoy the latest cutting-edge gaming and VR experiences. The 15.6-inch 300 nits IPS display brings games to life with 144Hz refresh rates in overdrive at 3ms. NVIDIA G-SYNC technology creates fluid images as they zip across the screen while gaming or watching movies.

Both Predator Triton 900 and 500 receive their gaming cred with Acer’s advanced cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D metal fans that increase airflow by 45 percent, and Coolboost™ technology that keeps the notebooks cool during extended gaming sessions and while playing demanding AAA titles. To round out the package, both Triton 900 and Triton 500 features audio by Waves. Waves Maxx™ delivers superior sound quality made immersive with Waves Nx™ with head tracking for a 3D audio experience.

Price and Availability:

Price – INR 1,65,999 onwards

Available at E-Store and Acer Malls.

Predator Helios 300 (15 inch and 17inch)— Creating the Bar for Midrange Gaming Notebooks Specifications

The Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook comes with a new sophisticated design that just got better with the addition of powerful technologies and killer features. Praised for being one of the first notebooks and it comes in two displays sizes -15 inch and 17 inch Full HD IPS display. Both the display features 144Hz refresh rate and 3m response time or a tear-free, seamless gaming experience. Powered by the newest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors for premium performance with the addition of the latest of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design supported by a Turbo key for one-punch overclocking and Killer DoubleShot™ Pro for fast and lag-free networking. With up to 32GB of DDR4 2666MHz memory and up to two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 plus a hard drive, it’s the powerhouse gamers crave for playing today’s AAA games.

