Acropolis Celebrates Valentine’s Day- “Love beyond Gender”- in a unique way

In a unique move to provide an undogmatic platform to couples for expressing their love that transcends gender, age, nation, race, colour, sex language, caste, creed and any sorts of barriers that hinder two individuals from binding two souls, Acropolis, India’s premium mall, has celebrated Valentine’s day this year with a universally acceptable and non-discriminatory theme, “Love Beyond Gender”.

Love that binds two souls knows no barrier and in a country like India, couples of any gender have the right to express their love for each other especially after historic ruling of Supreme Court that legalised homosexuality in India in 2018. In fact Universal Declaration of Human Rights by United Nations also accepted the right of any human being to express themselves without distinction of any kind such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin. In fact Freedom from discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation is found in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)- a multilateral treaty adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

Taking cue from this, Acropolis conceptualised this idea of celebration of love beyond gender on the Valentine’s Day which is widely celebrated by people to express their feelings to those they love. The right to express freely rules the roost of the theme of the celebration christened ‘Pal Pal Dil K Paas’.

Mr. Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group and developer of Acropolis Mall, said,“ We at Acropolis are organizing this year a special Valentine’s Day Celebration that is arguably being conducted at any mall for the first time. We aim at breaking the stereotype concept of love which is typically celebrated between a boy and girl. According to us love transcends gender, age, nation race, colour, sex, language, caste , creed, border and any sort of barriers and It blurs inequality and brings people on the same platform .We are providing an opportunity to the couples belonging to both straight and LGBT communities to celebrate love beyond gender”, said Saket Mohta Managing Director, Merlin Group, developer of Acropolis Mall.

The event witnessed plethora of fun activities for couples like Fun Couple games, Couple dance Contest, Once Act Play – Dance Drama directed and choreographed by danceuse Debjani Bhattacharya on the concept “ Love is Love- Love beyond gender” ( which is irrespective of gender bias) and fashion show. Acropolis provided couples a rare chance to take part and enjoy in activities like Fun couple games, Couple dance contest, Fashion Show and more and win exciting gifts.

Actor, elocutionist, fashion designer Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee spoke about the concept of Love that binds two souls candidly. Indroneel Mukherjee , fashion Designer & social influencer , Sayantani Guhathukurta, actor, Sangita Sinha, Mrs. Asia Grand Universe, 2019 and model Nick Rampal walked the ramp during the fashion show to express their support to the concept Love is beyond Gender. More than 100 couples comprising straight and queer people walked the ramp.

