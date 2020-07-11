Acropolis mall Completes one month of reopening after Unlock 1 with increase in footfall and sales

Acropolis Mall, India’s one of the leading premier shopping destination has witnessed gradual increase in footfall after completing one month since the mall reopened on June 8. To celebrate the arrival of rain god, Acropolis Mall is celebrating one month long monsoon food fiesta at the food court with brands offering delectable dishes and special monsoon discount to draw the crowd.

The first month post unlocking, the footfall in the malls of Kolkata is satisfactory. Although the footfall level is almost 50% compared to the normal, but still considering the travel restrictions, cinema and bars not being open, the numbers are encouraging. Those who are visiting are also coming with a positive mindset of doing some shopping.

Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group said, “Malls are just not a place for buying and selling, but it is a place for people to socialize, spend some good time with their friends over a cup of coffee.It is also noteworthy that all the malls in Kolkata are following strict protocol for hygiene and safety of the visitors and the visitors are also cooperating with the mall authorities.With the stringent hygiene and safety protocol, our Acropolis Mall has ensured that none of its Patrons, Employees and Vendors are infected by Covid 19.”

Actress Sayantani Guhathakurta graced the Monsoon Food Fiesta at Acropolis mall and tasted the specially curated recipe christened “ Sizzler Momo“ by WoW Momo .

Like WoW Momo all other brands at Acropolis food court like Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, Subway, Drunken Monkey have been rustling up delicious items and providing special offers to the customers during this monsoon. Subway – is offering Veg Seekh Kabab Sub & Corn and peas Sub – 15% discount while KFC is offering – 5 Leg pieces @ 350/- .Drunken Monkey is offering – Smoothies (specially immunity booster like cucumber and Sandwiches starting from Rs. 99/- at almost 40% discount. Drunken Monkey has also rustled up special CUCUMBER COOLER – an immunity booster drink specially for Covid situation: Cucumber cooler is rich in vitamins and minerals and is great for hydrating and boosting immunity. It is made with cucumbers and watermelon and is very easy to make. Cucumber is loaded with vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese and vitamin A.Watermelon is rich in vitamins and minerals like Vitamin Vitamin A, Potassium, Magnesium,Vitamins B1, B5, B6.

Taco Bell specially prepared Naked Chicken Taco Meal that includes one Mild Naked Chicken Taco, one packet of mexican fries and one beverage of choice.

The fine dining restaurant Chili’s also has also joined the bandwagaon offering a meal at just Rs 399.

Almost all brands from apparel to gazettes are doling out special discount to woo customers. Marc & Spencer is offering 50% discount while VIP is attracting with 60% discount. Levi’s is offering special Buy 2 Get 2 offer while Gini & Jony celebrates Monsoon with special – Rs. 1000 Gift Voucher on the purchase of Rs. 5000. Apparel brand Jack and Jones attracts customers with Buy 2 and get 30% off while diamond brand Caratlane is providing 20% discount on Diamond. Covid time also witness a surge in demand in cosmetics as Color Bar is also wooing the female customers with 40% off on purchase.

“Acropolis mall is one of my favourite malls and I had been coming to the mall frequently. Now Post covid, I am here again and I am really convinced by the comprehensive safety measures for customers at Acropolis mall like no other. Out of all these washing hands is the safest measure to keep Covid at bay and Acropolis mall has implemented this measure. However while Acropolis mall maintains the safety norms, it is our duty to take safety measures in the new normal situation by sanitizing and washing hand and wearing mask. However I urge people not to go out in gathering if they are unwell and we need to take care of our own safety in the new normal.

It is quite heartening to see different types of lip smacking food items and immunity booster as well during this time. The special menu at the food court is mouth-watering. I think people can come and enjoy their favourite monsoon delicacy here taking all safety measures and celebrate life which is the need of the hour in the new normal situation”, said Sayantani Guhathakurta .

Acropolis Mall is one of the first malls to have introduced wash basins and liquid soaps for its visitors The mall had made mask wearing and thermal screening mandatory and has been adhering to all safety and social distancing norms at the mall to fight against the covid pandemic. No person has been detected here with Covid at Acropolis. The mall has been receiving letters from senior citizens with the request to keep open for them as well as they find the mall safest place during this crisis period than standalone shops.

“We have received letters from some senior citizens like Mr. S N Mukherjee, a resident from south Kolkata who congratulated Acropolis mall for ensuring strictest safety measures to prevent Covid . But he expressed his concern as he is not allowed to enter the mall owing to safety norms whereas he feels malls are the safest places against standalone shops and appealed to allow him to shop here . This bears testimony to our safety measures against the pandemic “, reiterated Mr. K Vijayan, General Manager, Acropolis Mall.

“Despite the pandemic gloom and fresh lockdown for 15 days in Kolkata, denizens of Kolkata are gaining confidence to visit the Acropolis mall for shopping and eating which is a very positive sign for us. The footfall has increased by 35% in the last one month and the weekend footfall is up by 50%. We are witnessing serious shoppers at the mall and conversion rate is almost 100%.”, said K Vijayan, General Manager, Acropolis Mall.Acropolis Mall has pioneered in undertaking a host of interactive digital initiatives like Art contest, music contest and live interaction on Make Up, Yoga and fitness and music on its social media page to engage its customers and draw new potential customers. The mall had introduced awareness campaigns and incorporated Sukumar Ray’s Abol tabol and Captain America to deliver messages on social distancing norms.