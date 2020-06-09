Acropolis Mall receives good response from people after reopening today

Acropolis Mall, India’s premium mall has reopened today after 80 days of lockdown with much gusto and enthusiasm. Over 6000 people frequented the mall today which has been considered quite a good response after lockdown. The mall ensures all safety measures and hygiene in place today. Over 60% of brands opened today and others will reopen after their staff can come after railway and metro starts. The mall ensures complete safety and sanitization in place and strick survelliance by security staff for the welfare of the people only.

Mr. Sushil Mohta, president, Credai West Bengal , Chairman, Merlin Group and developer of Acropolis mall , Princeton club, Ibiza the fern resort and one of the developers of the consortium of South City Mall said , We are happy to open the Malls in West Bengal. With trained Facelity Management team following Covid SOP, and discipline, Malls are absolutely safe to visit. Malls are just not a place to buy few things, many visit to experience the vibrancy at malls, meet and have coffee with friends, have some quality time with family !

Mr. K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis Mall said , “ We are thankful to media for highlighting the fact that malls are much secured place for shopping as we are strictly adhering to the SOPS and guidelines. We have received huge response from customers on the first day after lockdown and over 6000 people frequented the mall.”

Some of the busiest brands are Shoppers Stop ( anchor store), Spencer’s, Little shop, Only, Caratlane, Imagine and Burger King in food court.

Following safety rules have been ensured :

Safety measures:

• People have to wash their hands at the wash basin installed at the periphery of Acropolis Mall with skin friendly liquid hand wash.

• Thermal screening is being done. People having body temp of more than 100 degree Celsius will not be allowed to enter into the mall.

• People have to wear masks

• Metal detectors installed at the entry point to ensure safety of mall and customers

• Big bags are not allowed inside the mall.

• Children below 10 years of age and adults above 65 years of age will not be allowed to enter.

• We are adhering to the guidelines issued by both state and central govt . The entire mall is being cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. We adhered to disinfection protocol issued by the authority.

• We have protocol in place to isolate employees and customers if symptomatic

• Posters highlighting the covid symptoms are installed in many places in the mall including BOH ( Back of the house) and parking area.

• Doors to remain open in all areas of mall , shops, to avoid People touching .

• PPE Kit for all employees of shops who handle customers and at the (BOH) Back of House area, etc

• Cashless transaction facility is available at Parking and Food Court area.

• Security personnel beefed up for supervising and careful monitoring – to ensure adherence of social distancing . The movement of guests will be monitoried through CCt v cameras.

• Car Sanitisation facilities are there.

• Regular meeting being done with the shop managers for strictly implementing covid protocols.