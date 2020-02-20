Acropolis Sets Up The First Aid Fire fighting Kiosk in Kolkata toserve the mall and neighbouring localities

In an effort as the first mover, Acropolis Mall, India’s premium mall has installed a state-of-the-art Fire fighting kiosk with rescue Equipment in keeping with its commitment to the advisory to Indian institute of Architect issued by West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services. The Fire fighting Kiosk houses 4 nos of 4.5 kg C02 Extinguishers, 4 nos of 4.5 kg ABC Type Extinguishers, 2 nos of Ceiling Hook, 4 nos of Lock Cutter, 2 nos of 14 pound hammer, 2 nos of Crowbar, 1 no of Insulated Axe, 2 nos of Stretcher, 2 nos of Smoke Hood, 2 nos of Torchlight, and Sand buckets in addition to inbuilt fire suppression and detection system already available in Acropolis in terms with Sec 11 C of the West Bengal Fire Servies Act, 1950.

Shri JagMohan, IPS, Director General, West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services inaugurates the first such Fire fighting Kiosk with rescue equipment in presence of Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group and other officials of West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services and officials of Acropolis Mall.

While Inaugurating the kiosk near the parking area of Acropolis Mall at the ground floor, Shri JagMohan appreciated Acropolis Mall to have come forward and built the kiosk for preventing any fire or exigencies involved not only in Acropolis but in adjacent residential buildings and localities. He said that it will help to prevent any sort of mishaps before fire brigade reaches the accident place.

Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group said, “ We feel privileged to abide by the advisory of West Bengal Fire Services and Emergency Services issued to Indian Institute of Architect and build this fire fighting kiosk as a responsible corporate citizen as it will help the adjacent locality to avail this service in case of any emergencies. I think we can invite local councillor and urge the clubs to undergo some training and use this in case of emergencies and fire. I urge officials from West Bengal Fire Services and Emergency to come for surprise audit and conduct the checks and measures so the kiosk can really be of use”.

