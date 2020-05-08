Actor Indraniel Sengupta shall be a judge unearthing new talent on behalf of Netwood for the entertainment industry

Dashing actor Indraneil Sengupta shall be a judge for the talent hunt OTT platform Netwood. Indraneil shall be judging the Actors for Netwood. He joins entertainment industry’s leading lights as Bickram Ghosh, Arijit Dutta, Sudipta Chakraborty, Amyt Dutta, Tanushree among others as a judge.

Auditions are presently going on for Season 1 through an online process as physical auditions had to be rescheduled for a later stage due to the ongoing countrywide lock-down on account of COVID 19. Physical auditions will happen phase wise across India and Bangladesh, starting with West Bengal as the 1st phase once conditions normalize but NETWOOD has now officially opened the audition forum to all those who are interested in showcasing their talent across India and Bangladesh, through the ONLINE AUDITION.

In these times of pandemic there shall be a realignment of focus and the digital world shall be the space for promoting and supporting the entertainment, music and cultural industry and talent.

Categories of selection are: ACTOR, SINGER, DANCER, STAND-UP COMEDIAN, WRITER, LYRICIST and DIRECTOR WITH TEAM; with the first 4 categories having both PHYSICAL & ONLINE AUDITION procedures and the last 3 categories having only ONLINE SUBMISSION process. The platform is a call for those with passion, says an official from NETWOOD. The contents have to be submitted through an easy process of uploading of videos by logging on to www.netwood.tv/career stated the official.