Fri. May 8th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Actor Indraniel Sengupta shall be a judge unearthing new talent on behalf of Netwood for the entertainment industry

2 min read

Dashing actor Indraneil Sengupta shall be a judge for the talent hunt OTT platform Netwood.  Indraneil shall be judging the Actors for Netwood. He joins entertainment industry’s leading lights as Bickram Ghosh, Arijit Dutta, Sudipta Chakraborty, Amyt Dutta, Tanushree among others as a judge. 

Auditions are presently going on for Season 1  through an online process as physical auditions had to be rescheduled for a later stage due to the ongoing countrywide lock-down on account of COVID 19. Physical auditions will happen phase wise  across India and Bangladesh, starting with West Bengal as the 1st phase once conditions normalize but NETWOOD has now officially opened the audition forum to all those who are  interested in showcasing their talent  across India and Bangladesh, through the ONLINE AUDITION.

In these times of pandemic  there shall be a realignment of focus and the digital world shall be the space for promoting and supporting the entertainment, music and cultural industry and talent.

Categories of selection are: ACTOR, SINGER, DANCER, STAND-UP COMEDIAN, WRITER, LYRICIST and DIRECTOR WITH TEAM; with the first 4 categories having both PHYSICAL & ONLINE AUDITION procedures and the last 3 categories having only ONLINE SUBMISSION process. The platform is a call for those with passion, says an official from NETWOOD. The contents have to be submitted through an easy process of  uploading of videos by logging on to www.netwood.tv/career stated the official.

More Stories

3 min read

In the wake of COVID-19, Jaiswal Youth Federation (JYF) in association with Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust (SDCT) helped more than 5,000 needy families

2 min read

Star Jalsha presents a best in class animated Series “Super V” in Bengali for the young and the young at heart

2 min read

Residents in West Bengal can now pay their electricity, water and other essentials bills using Paytm app

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

In the wake of COVID-19, Jaiswal Youth Federation (JYF) in association with Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust (SDCT) helped more than 5,000 needy families

2 min read

Star Jalsha presents a best in class animated Series “Super V” in Bengali for the young and the young at heart

2 min read

Actor Indraniel Sengupta shall be a judge unearthing new talent on behalf of Netwood for the entertainment industry

2 min read

Residents in West Bengal can now pay their electricity, water and other essentials bills using Paytm app

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »