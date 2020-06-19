Actor Randeep Hooda and Ministry of AYUSH endorses Castrol Aasana programme on International Yoga Day to support a healthier lifestyle and to build immunity among truckers and farmers

The trucker and farmer communities have served as the

backbone of India for generations. While they work tirelessly even through the current

testing times, these communities continue to lead sedentary lifestyles, neglecting their

health and immunity. A recent study by Castrol India reveals that while 1 in 3 truckers

and farmers admitted to having health related issues including back pain, lack of sleep,

tiredness and joint pain; only 11% of them were inclined towards building a healthier

lifestyle and immunity, which features as one of the lowest priorities among these

communities.

The study also brings to light that over two-thirds (68%) of the respondents were

concerned about the health of their families as well as themselves. However, the

research underlines a lukewarm approach towards healthy lifestyle and wellbeing as

nearly two-thirds (65%) of the respondents admitted to not indulging in any form of

fitness due to a lack of interest and time. Despite the aforementioned health concerns, 1

in 3 truckers and farmers also admitted to not making any efforts to lead healthier lives.

Reiterating the importance of Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and wellbeing, on

International Yoga Day, Castrol India has partnered with the Yoga Institute of Mumbai,

as in the past two years, refreshing its health programme for truckers and farmers to

strengthen their wellbeing and introduce ethos of healthy lifestyle in their daily routine

through a curated set of aasanas.

Talking about the initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India

Limited said, “Our truckers and farmers have been working relentlessly to ensure our

lives remain undeterred during these extraordinary times. We salute them for keeping

India moving. Castrol continues to play its part of being a responsible brand and

supporting communities by facilitating a culture of fitness through Castrol CRB Truck

Aasana and Khet Aasana programmes for our truckers and farmers.”

As part of the health program, Castrol India will additionally launch an exclusive helpline

to assist these communities know more about these specially curated aasanas.

The initiative will feature Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda paying tribute to the

communities for their selfless service and persuading them to prioritize their health.

“It’s critical we change the outlook of these communities and help them lead a healthier

life. It’s important considering the tough times we are living in. This International Yoga

Day, Castrol CRB and I hope to encourage truckers and farmers across the country to

adopt the practice of yoga, work towards leading a healthy lifestyle and make

themselves strong from within,” said Randeep Hooda.

“This programme is in line with the Government of India and our Hon’ble Prime

Minister’s vision of yoga being a way of life and reaching every household.

Congratulations to Castrol India on initiating this programme that ensures our truck

drivers and farmers are healthy so they can continuously support our country,” said

Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH,

Government of India.

Over the past two years, Castrol India has touched the lives of over 3,25,000 truckers

and farmers with Castrol CRB Turbomax Truck Aasana and CRB Plus Khet Aasana,

reaching over 50 cities and 2,000 villages, advocating the role of these aasanas to

improve their lifestyle.