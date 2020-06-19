Actor Randeep Hooda and Ministry of AYUSH endorses Castrol Aasana programme on International Yoga Day to support a healthier lifestyle and to build immunity among truckers and farmers

Actor Randeep Hooda and Ministry of AYUSH endorses Castrol Aasana programme on International Yoga Day to support a healthier lifestyle and to build immunity among truckers and farmers3 min read
The trucker and farmer communities have served as the
backbone of India for generations. While they work tirelessly even through the current
testing times, these communities continue to lead sedentary lifestyles, neglecting their
health and immunity. A recent study by Castrol India reveals that while 1 in 3 truckers
and farmers admitted to having health related issues including back pain, lack of sleep,
tiredness and joint pain; only 11% of them were inclined towards building a healthier
lifestyle and immunity, which features as one of the lowest priorities among these
communities.
The study also brings to light that over two-thirds (68%) of the respondents were
concerned about the health of their families as well as themselves. However, the
research underlines a lukewarm approach towards healthy lifestyle and wellbeing as
nearly two-thirds (65%) of the respondents admitted to not indulging in any form of
fitness due to a lack of interest and time. Despite the aforementioned health concerns, 1
in 3 truckers and farmers also admitted to not making any efforts to lead healthier lives.
Reiterating the importance of Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and wellbeing, on
International Yoga Day, Castrol India has partnered with the Yoga Institute of Mumbai,
as in the past two years, refreshing its health programme for truckers and farmers to
strengthen their wellbeing and introduce ethos of healthy lifestyle in their daily routine
through a curated set of aasanas.
Talking about the initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India
Limited said, “Our truckers and farmers have been working relentlessly to ensure our
lives remain undeterred during these extraordinary times. We salute them for keeping
India moving. Castrol continues to play its part of being a responsible brand and
supporting communities by facilitating a culture of fitness through Castrol CRB Truck
Aasana and Khet Aasana programmes for our truckers and farmers.”
As part of the health program, Castrol India will additionally launch an exclusive helpline
to assist these communities know more about these specially curated aasanas.
The initiative will feature Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda paying tribute to the
communities for their selfless service and persuading them to prioritize their health.
“It’s critical we change the outlook of these communities and help them lead a healthier
life. It’s important considering the tough times we are living in. This International Yoga
Day, Castrol CRB and I hope to encourage truckers and farmers across the country to
adopt the practice of yoga, work towards leading a healthy lifestyle and make
themselves strong from within,” said Randeep Hooda.
“This programme is in line with the Government of India and our Hon’ble Prime
Minister’s vision of yoga being a way of life and reaching every household.
Congratulations to Castrol India on initiating this programme that ensures our truck
drivers and farmers are healthy so they can continuously support our country,” said
Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH,
Government of India.
Over the past two years, Castrol India has touched the lives of over 3,25,000 truckers
and farmers with Castrol CRB Turbomax Truck Aasana and CRB Plus Khet Aasana,
reaching over 50 cities and 2,000 villages, advocating the role of these aasanas to
improve their lifestyle.