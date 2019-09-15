Actress Rakul Preet ventures into sports, co-owns a Hyderabad team in the Tennis League

After her successful film De De Pyar De, Rakul Preet Singh makes her foray into sports by buying a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad strikers of the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

TPL which is an initiative of Kunal Thakur and Mrunal Jain is in its second season and was inaugurated last year by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rakul who is awaiting the release of her next film Marjaavaan and has just started filming for Indian 2, is excited about this new venture. When asked about her association with the League she said ” I’m very happy and excited to be a part of this League which is taking place under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA. It is the only league to promote young U 14 boys and U 18 girl players of the country by giving them the platform to. It’s a great initiative to promote tennis and I can’t wait till December to watch all those talented players play. I come from an Army background and know the importance of sports in all spheres of life. I’m happy that I will be doing my bit for Tennis which is a great sport and needs a boost in our country”.

When asked that why the Hyderabad franchise when she is actually from Delhi, Rakul states ” I have a very special connect with Hyderabad as I started my career there and so I decided to take on the Hyderabad team which will be mentored by respected coach Mr Narendranath who has coached Sania Mirza. When asked if she has played tennis before? Rakul quipped ” yes I played as a kid but currently play golf as and when I get time…I played golf at a national level but couldn’t pursue it further as I took up modelling..I’m happy that now with this League I will be a part of Tennis in a big way”.When asked about her favourite player she says Leander Paes and Sania Mirza have made our country proud.

I feel Ankita Raina is doing very well and I’m happy that she will be playing in this League as well. Mr Brijgopal Bhutada, MD Finecab wires and Cables says ” I’m very humbled and excited to co-own the Hyderabad team with Rakul. We are very optimistic that this will be one of the best teams in the League”.

It’s interesting to see how celebrities are joining hands with sports. After Leander Paes and Sonali Bendre, Rakul is the third celebrity to own a team in this league which will be held at Celebration Sports Club.

