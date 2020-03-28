Adamas Offers Its Campus To The Govt To Fight Corona

Adamas University, rated by several organizations as the best university in the private sector in Eastern India, in keeping with the state government’s plea to extend help to its Emergency Relief Fund either in cash or in kind has offered a large portion of its Barasat campus to set up a temporary hospital. Other than contributing 10 lakhs to the Relief Fund, the Chancellor has proposed to offer a huge area within its campus for setting up temporary hospital by the government for treating Corona Virus affected patients.

Adamas is now among the largest private universities in Bengal. No other university has this kind of an infrastructure. According to the proposal by the Chancellor Prof. Samit Ray, the campus can house at least 30 physicians with their families. Other than that, it has the provision to provide hostel facilities for 600 nurses. An emergency hospital of 1000 beds can also be arranged in this area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor Prof. Samit Ray said, “Right now the situation is very critical. We all need to help the government either by providing finance or infrastructure. We are all ready to face the situation

together.”

With social responsibility being one of the core values of the University, Adamas has taken proactive steps to protect staff and partners, and the communities where it is situated. As of now, all offices offices of Adamas are closed, with staff working through virtual and digital platforms.

Located strategically on Barrackpur Road – Barasat Road at Jagnathpur, this campus can cater to the needs of North 24 Parganas