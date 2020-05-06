Thu. May 7th, 2020

Adamas University signs a MoU with Biogenick Life™

Adamas University rated by several organizations as the best university in the private sector in Eastern India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, on 30th April 2020, with Ecura Labs Private Limited (Registered Trademark “Biogenick Life™”). Ecura Labs is a private limited company based out of Kolkata, West Bengal (India) which works primarily in the space of AI-based digital health application for disease prognosis assessment & management. Adamas University and Ecura Labs will be jointly working to develop a cheap and rapid detection kit for the screening of COVID-19 infection.

This detection kit will be convenient, rapid, highly sensitive, and extremely suitable for large-scale screening of COVID-19 as compared with the current existing kits in the market. The results can be obtained within 15 minutes using this kit. This kit will also help to reduce the exposure risk of health care workers and facilitate early diagnosis and exclusion of suspicious cases.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Arup Kumar Sil, Registrar, and Dr. Amalesh Mukhopadhaya, Chairman of Centre for Research and Innovation, from Adamas University and Mr. Abhijnan Basu, Director, and Dr. Animikh Ray, Chief Scientific Officer from Ecura Labs Private Ltd. The School of Life Science & Biotechnology at Adamas University will work actively with a team of researchers from Ecura Labs to develop the COVID-19 kit. Dr. Rudra Prasad Saha, Associate Dean, School of Life Science & Biotechnology, and Dr. Anwesha Chatterjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology from Adamas University will participate in the joint development of the rapid detection kit. The work is going to start in May 2020.

On this development Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University said, “It is a moment of pride for us. Our professors and whole team is doing a wonderful job. Adamas University is among those top notch universities which has taken every possible measure to support the current situation. Apart from contributing in the relief funds, Adamas has offered its land for isolation centers where 1000 patients are quarantined. They are also provided necessary essentials like food and water free of cost. All these initiatives are a part of our property #AdamasCares which is completely focused on taking best possible measures to support the nation during this pandemic. We pray that we all quickly overcome the situation and get back to our normal life”

Company Profile: Biogenick Life is first of its kind of company in India which passionately translates Genomic, Clinical, Wearable IoT, and Lifestyle data through its AI algorithm to assess personalize health risk and recommend — “One step towards better life”.

Website: http://www.biogenick.com/

