Adani Agri Logistics Ltd dispatched 30,000 MT Grains for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)

Adani Agri Logistics Limited (AALL), a part of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. facilitated the dispatch of 30,000 MT food grains, during the lockdown. This is equivalent to feeding over 60 lakh citizens across different states in India like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bengal, etc. Seven trains owned and operated by the company for transportation of food grains from production centres in northern India to consumption centres played a critical role in facilitating this.

Further, in close coordination with the government of Madhya Pradesh, AALL has also started the wheat procurement process of Rabi Crop with adequate safety and precautionary measures in its MP Units with effect from April 15, 2020.

Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government Of India introduced a major welfare scheme named Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), wherein it decided to distribute 5 Kg Food Grains free of cost to all the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries for the next 3 months besides other regular welfare schemes. AALL, which operates a network of food grain storage silos across 14 locations in India has worked as a lifeline for lakhs of families depending on the supplies. With collective storage capacity of 875,000 MT per annum, this cutting-edge storage infrastructure caters to nearly 1.5 Cr people.

“What AALL achieved during the difficult lockdown goes beyond business goals and benchmarks of efficiency. It touched me because it was driven with commitment and compassion to serve the nation. It not just ensured that critical food supplies is accessible to the needy but made it incredibly convenient for farmers who have stood by India during this grave humanitarian crisis,” said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

More than 25,000 farmers connected to the AALL grain silo network save Rs. 130 per tonne spent otherwise as handling and cleaning charges. Most importantly, the seamless process saves them 2 to 3 man-days which easily get consumed in selling their supplies at traditional Mandis.

The Food Corporation of India’s strategic reserves of food grain stocks have helped in this testing time. AALL’s role has been equally critical during lockdown wherein AALL depots continued rake movement to fulfil FCI’s orders from silos in the producing states of Punjab & Haryana to the field depots silos situated in the consuming states. AALL is vigorously contributing its bit in combating the COVID situation and stands firm with FCI and MP Govt. in ensuring seamless supply chain of food grains from its automated Silo units, where technology has played a key role in minimizing human contact at all points.

Going forward, the regulatory bodies with this experience in mid should formulate a policy on creating Strategic Reserve of Food Grain in Silos to handle such unforeseen calamities in future. Silos are ideal mode of scientific storage with automated handling for a longer shelf life with sustained quality and nutrition.