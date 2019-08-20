adidas and Arsenal launch the iconic home and away kit 2019/20. Revealing a fresh new home strip design that nods to the iconic adidas shirts of the past with a distinctively modern twist, the debut collection sets the tone for an innovative new partnership.

The all-new kit design for the 2019/20 season features a classic all-over red body, complimented by popping white sleeves and contrasting collar. The white high collar design is emblazoned with a central red stripe and black trimming. This design is repeated on both sleeves and the distinctive three stripes run across the shoulder in a bright white.

The 2019/20 home kit kicks off the brand-new partnership between adidas and Arsenal, which aims to push the club forward both on and off the pitch.

Following on from the launch of Arsenal‘s home kit, adidas Football has also revealed the away jersey the club will wear for the 2019/20 season. The design is an update of Arsenal’s iconic “bruised banana” kit, worn by the London club during its previous adidas partnership in the early ’90s.

The 2019/20 kit — modelled by members of the Arsenal squad and James Harden — features a modernized version of the classic design, with a minimal, shaded zig-zag pattern across the bright yellow jersey. Other features include navy detailing on the crew neck collar, Three Stripe shoulder branding and logo. The use of navy is also a nod to the colors used in the 1991-93 kit.

The Arsenal away and home kits are now available across all adidas retail stores and on shop.adidas.co.in at INR 4,999 (adults) & INR 3,299 (kids).

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.

Like this: Like Loading...