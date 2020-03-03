adidas launches its latest campaign, “Faster Than_”, which shines a light on the inspiring self-betterment stories of runners around the world. As part of the campaign, adidas has crafted a range of new shoes that enable runners to achieve their personal feeling of ‘Fast’. Features such as the new lightweight SL20 design, with a cutting-edge Lightstrike midsole for explosive movements and enduring speed add variety to the existing line up of adidas’ running franchises.

The brand-new adidas SL20 shoe featuring Lightstrike and Boost technologies and the latest version of adidas Ultraboost 20 is available across select retail stores in the country and on www.shop.adidas.co.in starting at INR 10,999/-.

Sam Handy – VP Design, adidas Running, said: “As a creator brand, we know that performing at your best is personal. That’s why our new range of products have been engineered to empower every runner, whatever their motivation or goal to perform at their best. At adidas, we pride ourselves on implementing a meticulous, intrepid design process for each shoe we create. Informed by adidas Running community insights, each one of our new products is subsequently made possible and brought to life through a combination of our fearless visionary approach and ground-breaking design innovations. The result is a carefully crafted suite of accessible and inclusive products that cater for all types of runner.”

Key features of SL20:

LIGHTSTRIKE MIDSOLE: Super-light cushioning with a fast heel-to-toe transition and next-level comfort

ENGINEERED MESH: Seamless stretchable mesh with areas of fully integrated support for lateral and linear movements

TORSION BAR: A calibrated lightweight construction for enhanced support on landing and a snappy transition to propel runners forward

CONTINENTAL STRETCHWEB RUBBER: The Stretchweb outsole works in harmony with the midsole while Continental rubber gives maximum traction on all surfaces

About the adidas Group

The adidas Group is a global leader in the sporting goods industry, offering a broad portfolio of footwear, apparel and hardware for sport and lifestyle around the core brands adidas, Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the Group employs more than 55,000 people across the globe and generated sales of around € 19 billion in 2017.

