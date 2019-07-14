adidas launches SENSEBOOST GO shoes

adidas has launched SENSEBOOST GO which is suitable for city runners. The SENSEBOOST GO shoes have a lightweight knit upper that follows the natural movement of the stride. The wide platform provides support for lateral movement, and responsive cushioning returns energy with every step. In addition to the unique design details, this shoe comes at a lower price, starting at INR 10,999/-. The all new colourway is available across select retail stores in the country and at www.shop.adidas.co.in.

Sharad Singla, Brand Marketing Director, adidas India, said “The SENSEBOOST GO is a great choice for runners, constantly faced with the unique challenge of running in the urban landscape. The price offering of the shoe is first of a kind featuring the BOOST midsole, this is an opportunity for runners to upgrade and experience the high energy return which the boost technology offers.”

Key Highlights:

· Boost Midsole- Boost is the greatest innovation, the most responsive midsole cushioning,, delivering incredible energy return: The more energy you give, the more you get

· Flexible outsole– Stretchweb rubber outsole flexes underfoot for an energised ride

· Adaptive tongue- Adaptive tongue construction distributes pressure for midfoot lockdown

About the adidas Group: The adidas Group is a global leader in the sporting goods industry, offering a broad portfolio of footwear, apparel and hardware for sport and lifestyle around the core brands adidas, Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the Group employs more than 55,000 people across the globe and generated sales of around € 19 billion in 2017.

