Aditya Group of Schools announces Fees waiver for the session 2020-21

Aditya Group of Schools took a major decision to waive off a part of their school fees in view of the coronavirus crisis for the current session. The school management have completely waived off lab fees followed by 50% in transport fees also Computer lab and Library fees of the school students have been completely waived off for this session. Further, the management has also decided to make the purchase of copies & educational aids for the new session 2020-2021 optional for the parents.

Speaking on the issue Anirban Aditya said “Two things are paramount- first and foremost is the health and safety of our students. We will do everything possible to ensure the students are protected and we resume in a bio safety environment when we do. Second is the issue of viability. While we have to protect the school and it’s finances, we are committed to giving parents relief in every way possible. A synergy between the school and the parents is the best way out of this crisis and we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate hardship while making sure our students continue to get the best education.”

Aditya Group of Schools have started online classes and are doing their best to provide support to its teachers and students. As the Group of Schools complete 25 years in the field of Education, adapting to the new age method of online teaching has been a smooth one.

The Honorary Director Schools Mrs. Sabita Saha says “We have been conducting online classes for the past two months and shall continue with the same once the school reopens after summer vacation. The parents have been extremely supportive at this hour of global crisis. We are receiving a positive response in our endeavor to bridge the gap between physical and virtual mode of teaching-learning process”.

Continue Reading