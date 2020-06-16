Wed. Jun 17th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Aditya Group of Schools announces Fees waiver for the session 2020-21

2 min read

Aditya Group of Schools took a major decision to waive off a part of their school fees in view of the coronavirus crisis for the current session. The school management have completely waived off lab fees followed by 50% in transport fees also Computer lab and Library fees of the school students have been completely waived off for this session. Further, the management has also decided to make the purchase of copies & educational aids for the new session 2020-2021 optional for the parents.
Speaking on the issue Anirban Aditya said “Two things are paramount- first and foremost is the health and safety of our students. We will do everything possible to ensure the students are protected and we resume in a bio safety environment when we do. Second is the issue of viability. While we have to protect the school and it’s finances, we are committed to giving parents relief in every way possible. A synergy between the school and the parents is the best way out of this crisis and we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate hardship while making sure our students continue to get the best education.”
Aditya Group of Schools have started online classes and are doing their best to provide support to its teachers and students. As the Group of Schools complete 25 years in the field of Education, adapting to the new age method of online teaching has been a smooth one.
The Honorary Director Schools Mrs. Sabita Saha says “We have been conducting online classes for the past two months and shall continue with the same once the school reopens after summer vacation. The parents have been extremely supportive at this hour of global crisis. We are receiving a positive response in our endeavor to bridge the gap between physical and virtual mode of teaching-learning process”.

More Stories

2 min read

Roposo, the Made in India short-video app crosses five crore downloads on Google Play Store

6 min read

Reducing Gap b/w Market Value and Ready Reckoner Rates in Top Cities

1 min read

Discovery and Discovery Plus to showcase ‘LISTEN TO THE SEA’, a documentary about Odisha’s tryst with Cyclone Fani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Aditya Group of Schools announces Fees waiver for the session 2020-21

2 min read

Roposo, the Made in India short-video app crosses five crore downloads on Google Play Store

6 min read

Reducing Gap b/w Market Value and Ready Reckoner Rates in Top Cities

1 min read

Discovery and Discovery Plus to showcase ‘LISTEN TO THE SEA’, a documentary about Odisha’s tryst with Cyclone Fani

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Advertisement

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |