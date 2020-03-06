Adline Castelino wins Miss Diva Universe 2020

The much-awaited Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2020, held in Mumbai where Adline Castelino from Mangalore was announced as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020; Neha Jaiswal from Pune was announced as LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 Runner-up andAavriti Choudhary from Jabalpur was announced asLIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020. Itwitnessed 20 finalists from across the country battle it out to win the coveted title. One of the highlights of the event was their mentor Lara Dutta being felicitated by Anil Kapoor. Lara was honoured for making India proud by winning the Miss Universe crown 20 years ago.

The jury for the pageant included actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, Anntonia Porsild, Asha Bhat, designers Shivan Bhatiya, Narresh Kukreja and Nikhil Mehra, and actors Yami Gautam, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Lara Dutta quoted, “It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners, however there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from all these gorgeous divas who were all truly gifted and promising. The winner is very deserving, and I would like to wish all the winners heaps of luck as they stand on the brink of a bright future. I am looking forward to the prestigious Miss Universe pageant and hope that we bring the crown home this year.”

Continue Reading