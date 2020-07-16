Admission for Non-AICTE (PG/UG) Courses in MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has opened its doors for the admission for Non-AICTE (PG/UG) courses (CET and JEMAT). The admission procedure of these courses will be through online. The agenda and venue for the admission test will be announced on the university website. The courses are conducted at the Haringhata Campus of MAKAUT.

CET

The In-House courses offered through CET are:



· M.Sc in Applied Chemistry

· M.Sc. in Clinical Genetics

· M.Sc in Environmental Science

· M.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Analysis

· M.Sc in Food Science & Technology

· M.Sc in Biotechnology

· M.Sc in Forensic Science

· M.Sc in Genetics

· M.Sc in Microbiology

· M.Sc in Molecular Biology

· B.Sc in Mathematics and Computing

· B.Sc in Computational Material Science

· B.Sc. in IT (Artificial Intelligence)

· B.Sc in IT (Data Science)

· B.Sc. in IT (Big Data Analytics)

· B.Sc. in IT (Cyber Security)

· B.Sc. in IT (Internet of Things)

· B.Sc. in IT (Cryptography & Network Security)

· B.Sc. in IT (Blockchain Technology)

· B.Sc in Mobile Application Development

· B.Sc in Animation & Film Making

· B.Sc in Robotics & 3D Printing

· B.Sc in Forensic Science

· B.Sc in Biotechnology

· B.Sc in Material science

· BCA

· BBA

· BBA in Risk Management

· BBA in Hospital Management

· BBA in Business Analytics

· BTTM

JEMAT

The Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT-2020) is a state level eligibility of the Govt. of W.B. conducted by the MAKAUT, WB. The Test is held every year for admission to the MBA/MHA/AICTE approved PG Diploma programmes offered by the Management Institutions and Universities of the State (both government and private). This online entrance test is conducted by MAKAUT, WB on behalf of the State Government as per the guidelines framed by AICTE.

MAKAUT is also offering MBA courses which will be conducted at Haringhata Campus.

Closing Date of Online Registrations for CET and JEMAT: 15.07.2020

To know the Steps for Online Registration in details please visit the University Website

https://makautwb.ac.in

Fees are payable through Online Mode only for online registration.