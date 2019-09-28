Agitations going on round the Country among the Bank Officials

As the Government declared of merging and making one bank all of them started agitations as they are saying its just the drama of “Prelude of Privatisation of PSUs” which will have direct effect on common mans today life.It will decrease new employment system and will also start taking charges for each and every transactions after this. So Syndicate Bank officials was into agitation against this merging and yesterday they stand up with Candle infront of Regional Office in Kolkata.

