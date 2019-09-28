Sat. Sep 28th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Agitations going on round the Country among the Bank Officials

As the Government declared of merging and making one bank all of them started agitations as they are saying its just the drama of “Prelude of Privatisation of PSUs” which will have direct effect on common mans today life.It will decrease new employment system and will also start taking charges for each and every transactions after this. So Syndicate Bank officials was into agitation against this merging and yesterday they stand up with Candle infront of Regional Office in Kolkata.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Registration for TSK25K Launched few days back

Star studded Trailer Launch of BURO SADHU

SLCB conducts MICE promotion in India

SETTING ‘PASSWORD’ FOR EMAMI FRANK ROSS

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal