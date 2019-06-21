Agri-Horticultural Society of India partners Singapore Botanical Gardens to promote environmental protection and sustainable development

Agri-Horticultural Society of India (“AHSI“) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(“MOU”) with Singapore Botanical Gardens, a unit of The National Parks Board, Singapore, to work together on shared set of objectives for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Under this partnership both parties will extend mutual co-operation to foster capacity building and training in horticulture, through knowledge sharing on management and appreciation of the living heritage. The organisations will work together on public interpretation and educational outreach activities. Skill development for staff will be facilitated through exchange programmes, and invitations to relevant horticulture shows, conferences and workshops organised by either institution. AHSI and Singapore Botanical Gardens will also collaborate towards implementing joint horticulture projects of mutual interest.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sunil Kanoria, President, AHSI, said: “Climate change and environmental issues are some of the most serious concerns at present. It has therefore become extremely crucial for institutions which are dedicated towards the cause of safeguarding our environmental heritage to come together and share knowledge to achieve this common goal. We at AHSI are excited about our partnership with Singapore Botanical Gardens. It is not only one of the best park attractions in Asia, but it is also the only tropical garden to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

Founded in 1859, Singapore Botanical Gardens showcases the best and most spectacular of tropical flora set in stunning verdant landscape. The Gardens possess an array of botanical and horticultural attractions with a rich history and a wonderful plant collection of worldwide significance. Complementing these unique resources are sensitive developments and entertainment events providing visitors educational and recreational facilities amidst the wonders of nature. The Gardens is also an important centre for tropical botanical and horticultural research, education and conservation.

