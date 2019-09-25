Agri Udaan®3.0 Roadshow in Guwahati, Good Opportunity for Scale-up Stage Startups

a-IDEA, Technology Business Incubator of NAARM will organize the 7th roadshow of the 3rd edition of its flagship Food and Agribusiness Accelerator program titled AGRI UDAAN® 3.0 in Guwahati on 27th September 2019. a-IDEA at NAARM has launched the 3rd edition of its flagship Food and Agribusiness Accelerator program titled AGRI UDAAN® 3.0 on 31st August 2019 at Hyderabad. The first roadshow was held in Bengaluru followed by roadshows in Pune, Patna, Lucknow, Gurugram and Bhopal. The seventh roadshow will be held in Guwahati on September 27th, 2019 North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), GS Rd, Sanket Vihar, Dispur, Sarumotoria, Guwahati. The event is scheduled to be attended by entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, key government functionaries among other startup ecosystem stakeholders. This roadshow is aimed to sensitize above mentioned stakeholders and also to promote the Food and Agribusiness startup ecosystem. Willing participants are welcome to register for free on the spot from 2:00 PM onwards and witness the event.

