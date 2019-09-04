Aims to bring the next 200 million customers online ahead of the festive season

As India gears up to celebrate the festive season ahead of The Big Billion Days (BBD), Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, today announced the introduction of ‘Hindi’ interface on its platform to make it more engaging and meaningful for the next 200 million customers coming online to experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner.

The Hindi interface, brought about after months of intensive research, takes a holistic approach of understanding the needs and requirements of the native language customers coming online, primarily from tier-II, III cities and are more comfortable using the internet economy in their native language.

As industry research suggests that 90% of new internet users in India are native language speakers, it becomes imperative to offer a native e-commerce experience to impart familiarity, comfort and aid in decision making. With the Hindi capability, users will be able to see all the information and search for their desired products in Hindi – a language whose internet user base is expected to outgrow English by the year 2021.

इसके पीछे का अध्ययन

Flipkart conducted months of intensive research to understand how best Indian languages can be leveraged to offer a more native experience in bringing customers online and improve their e-commerce experience. The user research included several hours of field work, speaking to customers across different cities to gather interesting insights about their online behaviour and how a native language experience enhances their comfort and convenience for them.

The user research threw up interesting insights about customers’ behaviour which shows that language, if solved properly, is an opportunity and not a barrier. While the customer understands how to read and write in basic English, native language offers a different level of comfort and convenience which holds the key to bringing them online. The research also showed that the next lot of consumers coming from smaller cities have better understanding of ‘digital’ terms such as debit/credit card, EMI etc., which makes their transition to e-commerce seamless.

From presenting brand names the way they are displayed in real life to using commonly used acronyms in the same manner in the Hindi capability will enhance noticeability and understanding. Also, using colloquial tone as opposed to pure language such as ‘cash on delivery’ and ‘guarantee’ bodes well with the consumers preferring Hindi as their default language option.

हिंदी क्षमता के लाभ

The ability to provide native language support will impart understanding, reduce guesswork and make online shopping more engaging for the incoming consumers. Research has shown that consumers using e-commerce in native language gives them more confidence and independence to take decisions.

To further help consumers in their e-commerce journey through a seamless native experience, Flipkart will introduce audio-visual navigation capabilities in its app in the upcoming phases to handhold first-time users. This is aimed at mimicking the offline experience of being guided and hand-held during one’s purchase journey into the e-commerce world.

