Air Pollution is the greatest threats to Kolkatans says experts: World Environment Day 2019

Kolkata is in the grip of rising air pollution and multi-pollutant crisis with ranking 23 among a total of 3000 cities as per the recent WHO report. The city of joy has now become the capital of lung cancer due to the high pollution level. As perDr. Suman Mullick, an onco-surgeon, on an average 50% cases he treats are non-smokers, emphasizing the role of killer air pollution in Kolkata.

Alarming rise in Lung Ailments and Cancer in Kolkata and the city still does little to curb Air Pollution. Dr. Chandrakanth M.V., an oncologist said” Out of two major types of lung cancers, the dominant one in Kolkata is squamous cell cancer, which is not only directly linked to air pollution but also much more difficult to treat than any other.”

With the concern of rising air pollution in the city and its effects, Institution Of Public Health Engineers, India ( IPHE) has organized a panel discussion “Extended Magnitude of Air Pollution in Kolkata and its threat to Human Health” on World Environment Day with panelists Dr. Kalyan Rudra, Chairman , West Bengal Pollution Control Board, Dr Sushmita Roychowdhury , National Allergy Asthma Bronchitis Institute, Dr Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya , Institute of Pulmocare, Sri A. Chattopadhyay (Scientist ‘E’), Regional Director, Central Pollution Board & Prof. K.J. Nath, President, IPHE India & Chairman, Arsenic Taskforce, Govt of West Bengal.

Prof. K.J. Nath, President of IPHE and Chairman of Arsenic Taskforce, Govt of West Bengal said” Air Pollution is an urgent public health issue and there is no secret that Kolkata has been in the grip of severe air pollution contributing to the deteriorating health of residents in the city and outskirts. The air, we breathe, in the city is poisoned with anthropogenic and natural emissions which when enters the bloodstream and the lungs can cause permanent damage to the lungs. This is very dangerous, especially among the elderly and kids. There are many factors contributing to rising air pollution in Kolkata and Vehicular emission is one of the main causes and to fix the pollution problem, the public transport system should be strengthened. It is most unfortunate that the Tram services, a zero-polluting electric driven public transport vehicle has declined over the years and now it is only a skeleton of the past, withdrawn from most routes.Reintroducing and revamping of trams on a wider scale can serve as a solution for contemporary urban mobility needs. They not only contribute to mobility but most importantly it creates no pollution at the point of use”

