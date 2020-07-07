Airbnb announces the launch of ‘At Home With Airbnb’

Airbnb India has announced the launch of – At Home With Airbnb, a unique set of online experiences that brings together India’s most popular celebrities, artists and influencers. Each experience has been curated keeping in mind the diverse and engaging ways in which guests can connect with people across cultures and hone their skills through the platform. The At Home With Airbnb experiences allow guests to visit the host’s personal spaces to learn their craft in small groups that allow for personal connections and conversations.

Building on Airbnb’s global concept of Online Experiences, At Home With Airbnb, will bring together people from across the globe over their shared passions and hobbies. Ranging from work out sessions with celebrity trainer Nam Wook for fitness enthusiasts, to Zero wastage cooking with Sandeep Sreedharan for food fanatics, and learning the art of fashion illustrations from popular designers, Shivan and Naresh, each experience offers the opportunity to learn something new and interesting.

“Airbnb’s Online Experiences are an extension of our Experiences platform to foster connections at a time when travelers are unable to do so in real life. We are excited to announce At Home with Airbnb, which offers intimate and engaging virtual experiences curated by well-known Indian personalities across fitness, food, fashion and home décor. At Home With Airbnb brings together our community in India and all over the world, allowing them to choose from a range of experiences and enjoy these from the comfort of their own homes.” Said Parin Mehta, Regional Director, Experiences APAC.

As a unique way to travel, learn and connect with new people, the platform brings together well-known names Sarvesh Shashi, Sanjana Chatlani, Pankaj Balachandran, and Devika Narain among others who will be hosts for these Online Experiences.Through At Home With Airbnb, guests can also learn unique and niche skills such as calligraphy, cocktail making and table designing from experts in their respective fields.

Globally acclaimed designers, Shivan and Narresh, will be hosting fashion illustration classes that will take guests through the process of sketching for fashion design, the colour palette and silhouettes – all helping guests visualize the piece of clothing on the fashion runway.

Shivan and Narresh celebrated Airbnb’s efforts saying “At Shivan & Narresh, we converge our love for fashion and travel when we experience the world with a local lens and translate it through our inspired collections. Partnering with Airbnb for its online experience helps us cement this belief and exhibit our expertise at a global platform to bring the world closer together, while it matures through a global health crisis. The fashion illustrations experience is to encourage originality and drive ingenuity for guests – straight from the mind to the paper – as they hone their art skills. It is to assist in co-creating a stronger and richer world by soothing its mental and emotional habitat.”

Sarvesh Shashi, titled the coolest yogi and the youngest CEO in the yoga and wellness world globally, will be combining his knowledge of ancient Indian martial arts, modern functional training and traditional yoga techniques, to create smooth flowing yoga sessions for guests.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sarvesh Shashi said “Our association with Airbnb fits seamlessly into what we stand for, and that’s building a community that’s social, engaged, active and a community that goes on to become the brand’s best advocate. We understand the value our customers hold for us and that’s one of the biggest advantages of this association. We’re excited to see the doors this partnership opens and the many more ways that we can work together.”

Using some of Ayurveda’s principles and Yin-Yang as a guiding philosophy, Chef Sandeep Sreedharan shall be taking his guests on a culinary journey of sustainable cooking. With over a decade of experience in his field, Sandeep has successfully built a reputation for introducing a new genre of modern coastal cuisine to India.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sandeep Sreedharan of Mahe said “As a chef I have always believed in delivering distinct flavours and textures keeping things simple and honest. My collaboration with At Home With Airbnb gives me an opportunity to share my expertise with a larger audience that is looking for quick tips to create gourmet experience at home by approaching one ingredient at a time. I look forward to exploring the concepts of zero wastage and minimalistic cooking to produce some stunning yet simple dishes without compromising on taste or health.”

Through At Home With Airbnb, guests can also enjoy –

An opportunity to become a master in the art of Calligraphy with the founder of The Bombay Lettering Company Sanjana Chatlani

Insights into how to make the perfect “kitchen cocktails” using easily available ingredients at home, through a specially curated mixology workshop with Pankaj Balachandran, Brand Ambassador, Monkey Shoulder

Brand Ambassador, Monkey Shoulder A work out session from home using only their body weight with celebrity fitness trainer and Under Armour India brand ambassador Nam Wook

The art of table settings with celebrity wedding planner and event stylist, Devika Narain

Guests can book their spots for these exclusive Experiences for an opportunity to meet and learn from the experts with unprecedented access. Booking opens immediately, and guests can explore a diverse range of Online Experiences at https://www.airbnb.co.in/s/experiences/online

These Experiences will be hosted on Zoom, and Airbnb has provided Hosts access to Zoom free of charge along with personalized support services for curating, capturing and sharing their online content.