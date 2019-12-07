Airtel announces Revised Tariffs for Mobile customers

Further to its statement dated November 18, 2019, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telecommunications company, today announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. These tariffs will be applicable from Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Revised mobile tariffs for Airtel’s leading Prepaid Packs

*Fair-Usage-Policy applies on Un-limited calling from Airtel to other networks. All calls beyond FUP limit to be charged @ 6 paise/min

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel says: “Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel’s nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers.”

Airtel’s new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise/day to Rs. 2.85/day and offer generous data and calling benefits. In addition, Airtel provides exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream (10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels), Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more.

For more details visit www.airtel.in or check on ‘Airtel Thanks‘ app

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

