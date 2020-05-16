Sat. May 16th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Airtel digital TV brings the magic of Malgudi Days to your homes

3 min read

Airtel digital TV, a leading DTH service provider in India today announced a unique content partnership withEPIC On – India’s Storytellers, a premium OTT platform by IN10 Media. As part of this partnership, Airtel digital TV will bring the timeless nostalgic series of Malgudi Days to over 16million homes across the country.

Based on several heart-warming short stories by RK Narayan, Malgudi Days series is about a bunch of characters leading simple lives in a fictitious small town called Malgudi. The plots revolve around the trials and tribulations faced by the lead character Swami and his friends. Malgudi Days was first telecast on the national television in 1986 and became an integral part of the lives of Indians who grew up during that period. Directed by Shankar Nag, the series features the then famous child actor Master Manjunath and other acclaimed actors including Girish Karnad, Vaishali Kasaravalli, Ananth Nag and Arundhati Nag. The stories of Malgudi Days evoke a feeling of nostalgia as well as have strong resonance among audiences who enjoy simple and powerful storytelling.

Airtel digital TV customers will now be able to experience the magic of this 80’s classic at leisure on channel no 102. Airtel has introduced this series with unique options with which customers can binge watch the series by playing the episodes back to back or at a dedicated time every day like they catch up on their regular TV shows.

Commenting on the new channel Aashish Ahuja, Marketing Head – Airtel digital TV said, “As a brand we are always innovating to delight our customers with a rich bouquet of content. We picked up that nostalgia is a strong consumer need and Malgudi Days is one of the most perfect all-time classic that a whole lot of us grew up watching. We are delighted to add the show to our offerings and promise to continue adding such relevant content for our customers.”

Commenting on the partnership with Airtel Digital TV, Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer – EPIC On said, “We are happy to join hands with Airtel digital TV and strengthen our presence across the country. This is the beginning of a long-term partnership. We are hoping to continue curating high-appealing India-centric bespoke programmes for the service and truly entertain audiences across all age-groups.”

Airtel digital TV customers can watch ‘Malgudi Days’ on channel 102 at just Rs. 1.5 per day.

More Stories

3 min read

5 great environmental habits for post-lockdown life

2 min read

NCPA@home presents a captivating performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India with SOI Music Director and Conductor Marat Bisengaliev  – 16 May | 6 pm |

3 min read

#BeApp Partners with Coca-Cola to Launch Coke Studio Sessions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

5 great environmental habits for post-lockdown life

2 min read

NCPA@home presents a captivating performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India with SOI Music Director and Conductor Marat Bisengaliev  – 16 May | 6 pm |

3 min read

#BeApp Partners with Coca-Cola to Launch Coke Studio Sessions

3 min read

Airtel digital TV brings the magic of Malgudi Days to your homes

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |