Airtel launches 1Gbps ‘Airtel Xstream Fibre’ with unlimited ultra-fast broadband at just Rs 3999

As part of its converged digital entertainment play Airtel Xstream,Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telecommunications services provider, today launched its ultra-fast broadband offering: Airtel Xstream Fibre.

Airtel Xstream Fibre offers unlimited* broadband at 1Gbps for just Rs 3999/month. It also offers Unlimited Landline Calls to any network in India along with exclusive #AirtelThanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription gift, one year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

Starting today, Airtel Xstream Fibre is available to Homes, SOHO and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Over the coming months Airtel Xstream Fibre will be rolled out in more markets. For more details visit airtel.in/broadband.

Sameer Batra, CEO – Broadband, Bharti Airtel said: “With growing proliferation of 4K HD content, high end online gaming and IoT, we have introduced the 1Gbps Airtel Xstream Fibre for connected homes and premises where multiple users and devices are online concurrently. Along with Airtel Xstream devices and applications our latest Fibre offering will deliver end-to-end experience to customers with blazing fast speeds and all the content you need on a single platform.”

Airtel recently launched its converged digital entertainment play: Airtel Xstream as part of its vision of building a world-class digital entertainment ecosystem and make it accessible to customers through innovative devices and exciting applications.

As part of the Airtel Xstream device portfolio, Airtel has launched an Android based OTT smart stick and an Android based 4k Hybrid Smart Box that brings satellite TV and OTT content together onto the TV screen with the convenience of a single device, making any regular TV a smart TV.

Airtel Xstream brings one of the widest entrainment catalogues – hundreds ofsatellite TV channels, tens of thousands of movies and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages, millions of songs, plus access to all the popular OTT entertainment apps on one platform. It enables customers to access all this content across the screen of their choice – TV, PC, and Smartphone with a unified User Interface. Airtel Xstream devices will come with capabilities beyond world-class entertainment and will be the IoT gateway for enabling a range of solutions for connected homes.

Airtel is the largest private sector broadband provider in India with service footprint in 100 cities. Airtel offers a range a broadband plans across multiple speed and price points to serve the varying requirements of customers.

*FUP applies. For more details www.airtel.in/broadband

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G, 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 403 million customers across its operations at the end of June 2019. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com