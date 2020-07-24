Airtel launches innovative campaign #ExpresswithHellotune

India’s leading music streaming platform Wynk Music from Airtel has launched an innovative campaign #ExpresswithHellotune, to enable customers to share their current moods and feeling with friends and loved ones through music, with a song of their choice.

With most of India confined to their homes to practice social distancing, #ExpressWithHellotune aims at giving a platform to millions of Airtel customers to use music as a means to express how they feel to their friends and family by playing them a song when they call.

ExpresswithHellotune calls on all Airtel customers to set a song as their Hello Tune. Customers can choose from over 6 million songs on the Wynk Music app and set them as their Hellotune for FREE. Customers can also set/change their hellotunes unlimited times at no extra cost.

Wynk Music’s extensive library offers popular music across various genres and 15+ languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.

Airtel Hello Tunes is available for FREE to all Airtel Thanks customers. And as a special gesture, Airtel has made Hello Tunes available to all non Airtel Thanks customers also for a period of 14 days to enable them be part of #ExpresswithHellotune.

So, simply download the latest version of Wynk Music app (available for both iOS and Android), select your favourite song and click on the Hello Tunes icon to get started.