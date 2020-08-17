Airtel opens its new format Next-Gen stores in Kharagpur

Bharti Airtel today announced the opening of its new format, Next-Gen Airtel store at Inda in Kharagpur. Delivering a highly engaging experience to customers, the Next-Gen Airtel stores aims to create excellence in every interaction with the customer.

The futuristic design and embedded digital technologies in the stores are built on the philosophy of winning customers as friends for life. The new stores have Digital Entertainment Hubs that enable customers to explore and experience Airtel’s digital content offerings – movies, music, Live TV, games and more. The stores also come with Digital Self-Serve zones that allows customers to pay bills, buy a new SIM, all by themselves. In addition, customers can get a first-hand experience of the Airtel network with the Open Network digital wall and give real time feedback.

Airtel has also introduced a new behavior model for in-store staff to reflect Airtel’s ‘Serve-to-solve’ philosophy that lets staff to focus on solving customer problems. The store staff, referred to as ‘Airtel Friends’ are empowered to deliver a service experience that is expert and warm.

Next-Gen Airtel stores in major cities across West Bengal are part of Airtel’s digital innovation program aimed at transforming and simplifying customer experience across all of its services and touch points.