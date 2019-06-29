Airtel rolls out exclusive #AirtelThanks benefits for ‘V-Fiber’ Home Broadband Customers

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, today extended its customer rewards program – #AirtelThanks to its ‘V-Fiber’ Home Broadband customers.

As part of the refreshed #AirtelThanks program, all customers on Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband plans of Rs 1099 and above will now get a range of exclusive benefits to go with superfast data speeds, large dollops of data with rollover and a superior service experience.

#AirtelThanks benefits include three months subscription gift for Netflix, One year Amazon Prime membership with full entertainment and online shopping benefits, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV and much more. Customers, based on their plans, will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands.

With this Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ is delivering unmatched value to customers and complementing the in-home digital entertainment experience. Airtel is the largest private sector broadband player in India with over 2.3 million customers across 89 cities. It offers superfast data speeds of upto 300 Mbps over Wi-Fi to unlock a world class online experience in digitally connected homes of today.

Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ Plan Data Speed Data Benefit #AirtelThanks benefit Rs 1099 100 Mbps 300 GB/month with rollover[500 GB one time bonus data] · Three months Netflix;· One Year Amazon Prime;· Full access to ZEE5;· Full access to Airtel TV Premium Rs 1599 300 Mbps 600 GB/month with rollover[1000 GB one time bonus data] · Three months Netflix;· One Year Amazon Prime;· Full access to ZEE5;· Full access to Airtel TV Premium Rs 1999 100 Mbps Unlimited · Three months Netflix;· One Year Amazon Prime;· Full access to ZEE5;· Full access to Airtel TV Premium

Plan prices may vary from city to city. Check the available plans in your area on www.airtel.in/broadband

George Mathen, CEO – Broadband, Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to bring some exciting #AirtelThanks benefits to our Homes customers and deliver a truly differentiated experience backed by quality service. Digital entertainment and online shopping are amongst the biggest use cases for Home Broadband and we are now bringing a bouquet of top content and e-commerce platforms to our customers as part of their plans. With this, we Airtel has set a new industry benchmark when it comes to value proposition for the customer.”

Airtel customers can also enjoy additional discounts of up to 15% when opting the annual rental package and 7.5% with the 6 months rental package. With the additional data benefits via bigbytes and data roll over, Airtel ensures that customers enjoy greater value and more data benefits to access more content at the same price.

#AirtelThanks is part of Airtel’s motto of winning with quality customers and the refreshed program is designed to deliver exclusive rewards. The #AirtelThanks app uses strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences, based on user interests and profiles. The free to download app is available on both the iOS and Google PlayStore.

