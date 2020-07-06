Airtel steps up the Experience for its Platinum customers

If you are an Airtel Platinum mobile customer then you are set to enjoy faster 4G data speeds on your smartphone and connected devices.

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telco, today announced the launch of ‘Priority 4G Network’ for its Platinum mobile customers.

Airtel has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds.

As part of Airtel Thanks program, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a customised Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel has been consistently rated as offering the “Best Video Experience” by global experts and launch of ‘Priority 4G Network’ will further enhance the digital experience for Platinum customers.

In addition, Airtel Platinum customers get red carpet customer care with preferential service at call centres and retail stores. All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel said: “It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion.”

To enjoy the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. As part of Platinum care, Airtel will home deliver the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to homes of customers. For more details visit www.airtel.in or download the Airtel Thanks app.

Watch Airtel’s latest campaign video on the Platinum experience: