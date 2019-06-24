Airtel Thanks its Mobile Customers with FREE Hello Tunes

As part of the growing range of exciting benefits under its refreshed #AirtelThanks program, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) today said the its Postpaid and Prepaid mobile customers can now set their favourite songs as their Hello Tunes (ring back tones) for FREE through Wynk Music app.

All 40 million songs from Wynk Music’s library will now be available to eligible Airtel mobile customers as ‘Hello Tunes’ without the monthly subscription charge of Rs 36.

This exclusive benefit will be available to all mobile customers on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above.

To get their FREE Hello Tunes customers simply need to download the latest version of Wynk Music app (available for both iOS and Android) and click on the Hello Tunes icon to set their favourite songs as their ring back tone.

Customers can set and change their ‘Hello Tunes’ as many times as they want. One only needs to renew the FREE ‘Hello Tunes’ subscription through Wynk Music every 30 days.

Wynk Music’s extensive library offers popular music in 12 genres and 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.

Says Sameer Batra, CEO – Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel: “We are happy to offer Wynk Music’s full catalogue as ring back tone on a subscription free basis as part of #AirtelThanks. Wynk Music’s focus has been on leveraging technology and deep data science to deliver a personalized and intuitive user experience. ‘Hello Tunes’ is a product that Airtel mobile customers use to express themselves. Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy their favourite songs on Wynk Music and also at the click of a button set them as their Hello Tune. This is yet other delightful benefit from Airtel to thank its customers.”

How eligible customers can set their favorite songs as FREE Hello Tunes using Wynk Music

1. Download the latest version of Wynk Music or update your existing app to the latest version

2. Launch the app and click on the ‘Hello Tunes’ icon on the top right hand corner of the app

3. Search for your favourite song and select as your Hello Tune

4. Alternately users can play their favourite song and click on the Hello Tunes icon in the music player to set the song as their Hello Tune

5. Confirm your Hello Tune on Wynk Music app every 30 days to continue enjoying the free subscription

#AirtelThanks is part of Airtel’s motto of winning with quality customers and the refreshed program is designed to deliver exclusive rewards. The new program is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 to Wynk music, device brands and many more.

Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content – AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

The program is powered by a great app experience, which helps users choose, access and navigate through their benefits in a very simple and user-friendly manner. The app, which has been re-named “Airtel Thanks” uses strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences, based on user interests and profiles.

Like this: Like Loading...