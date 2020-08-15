Navigation
Airtel’s exciting Independence Day Celebration Offer – Get 1000 GB additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband connection
Entertainment International News

Airtel’s exciting Independence Day Celebration Offer – Get 1000 GB additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband connection

2 min read

As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out an exciting limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband.

Airtel is giving 1000 GB FREE additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities* where Airtel provides Xstream Fiber broadband services.

India is witnessing a massive surge in demand for quality home broadband as people work from home, children take online classes and OTT based digital entertainment grows.

Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds upto 1Gbps and serve the requirements of multiple connected devices in today’s homes.

The limited period offer of 1000 GB FREE additional data adds even more value to Airtel Xstream Fiber plans that start at just Rs 799/month and come with exciting Airtel Thanks benefits such as 12 months Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.

*Offer not applicable on unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans. 1000 GB additional valid for 6 months.  

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Students across the Globe discuss and deliberate on current Global issues at eSAIMUN 2020, the annual Model United Nation (MUN) conference hosted by

8 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Chinese national among 4 held for Rs 1,100cr online gambling racket

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

MAKAUT, WB is Going to Participate in The Bengal Education Leaders’ Summit

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Paytm Money launches Stock Broking, investing easier for everyone with Delivery trades for free and intraday trades at Rs. 10

4 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010