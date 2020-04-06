Ajanta’s namaste to combat fight against COVID 19.

Until few days ago, which seemed just to be an ordinary virus without vaccine, something scary to read or hear about, just a message to be forwarded about, suddenly became a living reality, which is gripping the mindset and has doomed the entire world with darkness. Yes, air has become cleaner, roads are empty, families are bonding together, chirpiness of the sparrows could be heard clearly, but let’s not forget that it is a Pandemic COVID 19, from which; when will we be relieved, nobody knows. Ajanta Public School, Sec-31, Gurugram, being the epitome of inspiration to many, is helping the entire Ajanta family by continuously urging everyone to stay at home and follow all the instructions laid out by experts. Ajanta is saying yes or namaste to wearing mask, maintaining social distance, wearing gloves whenever moving out for shopping essential goods, recommending all its students to wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds and using sanitizers. The management has distributed free masks and sanitizers to its working staff. Recently, the institution has started with the newspaper delivery of six prominent newspapers to its parents via whatsapp, in order to contribute in combating this contagious virus, which is killing thousands of people worldwide.

Principal of the institution Mr.Vaibhav Kapoor through his Namaste wants to convey ,” It is the real life problem, which we all can overcome by being more humane towards the people we can help. We should volunteer instead of shrugging off our national responsibility as a citizen”. He even urged all the Ajanta family members to contribute for Prime Minister Fund to help the needy. His kind gesture is appreciated by all the people associated with the institution.

Total confirmed cases as of April 1 stands at 1,637 with 1,466 active cases, 38 deaths and 132 recoveries.