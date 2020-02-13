AJIO.com presented #LongLiveBold at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

AJIO, India’s leading online fashion e-retailer, known for its on-trend, freshest styles and high-on fashion aesthetic made a bold new statement on the runway at the 20th edition of Lakme Fashion Week held at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. Launched in 2016, at the Lakmé Fashion Week with its iconic ‘Doubt is Out’ message, AJIO over the years has become synonymous with global fashion trends. Bringing specially curated men’s and women’s apparel and accessories collection, AJIO has become the go-to platform for the fashion enthusiasts in the country.

The “LongLiveBold” collection for the fashion-conscious dresser was curated by celebrity stylist Mohit Raj. There were vibrant pops of colours, prints, lots of great impressive statement sleeves and floral fantasies that made the collection a ‘must have’ in all wardrobes.

“Being bang-on trend is the DNA of AJIO. The customer today is truly global and always on the go. We aim to complement the consumer perfectly by keeping our styles current and on-point and to make it accessible to them on a click. Today we are 2000 global super brands, and over 2,70,000 styles. LongLiveBold is our tribute and fresh spin – of course each piece carries the AJIO signature with bold distinctive prints, colours, cuts and silhouettes,” said Vineeth Nair – Business Head, AJIO.com.

The underlying quality of the collection was its very practical and wearable aspect that will add great stylish value to buyers who care for their sartorial needs.

With the collection mantra being “LongLiveBold”, AJIO showcased a mélange of unconventional designs. With a versatile range of over 1500+ brands, the line was a mix of styles from casual street looks, to beach and resort wear. Bold colours as the theme suggested, came alive on pleated skirts with exaggerated anchors printed on them. Oversized Jackets and joggers were teamed with fanny bags to give a very street style yet classy vibe. Military prints, stripes and statement sleeves were the highlight of the men’s wear range. Joggers and jackets were a definite style statement for all those young men out there.

For women the range comprised jumpsuits, bodycon dresses, causal street style denim jackets and pants with floral prints, while the accessories were the show stealer. Cropped tops with pleated shorts and relaxed maxi dresses in pastel and bold hues definitely set the mood for the upcoming summer season.

For a show stopping entry was the beautiful Bollywood diva, Rakul Preet in a sheer white pleated shirt and tie teamed with casual cropped black trousers with a trend setting bold belt.

Glamour, style and fashion were a great combination on the ramp when AJIO unveiled the “LongLiveBold” collection for the new world that will create excitement during the coming season.



Like this: Like Loading...