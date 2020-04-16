Alexis Multispeciality Hospital Enables Telemedicine Services for Patients

Alexis Multispeciality Hospital in Nagpur, India has successfully enabled Telemedicine services for patients. Patients can now easily access medical consultations from the comfort of their homes with this facility. The telemedicine services have come handy at an apt time when the nation is fighting the global pandemic of corona virus and social distancing is the norm to break the chain of the disease.

Individuals can call the hospital and book their appointments with any of the hospital’s multispecialty doctors throughout the day, seven days of the week. Dedicated officers coordinate with patients and doctors to fix the desired appointments and receive any reports or documentation via the hospital’s WhatsApp for Business platform. Payments can be conveniently made through multiple channels including the hospital’s application, Google Pay and PayTM. The specialists speak to patients over a call and advise necessary course of treatments or investigations required.

Introducing the services to help the healthcare system and the patrons, Managing Director Mr. Taher Shams said, “Telemedicine services will not only benefit the needy in such times of crises when they cannot leave their homes and need to consult with their treating doctors, but also ensure access to high-quality healthcare services from remote locations at all times.”

Like many other nations, India has definitely taken a step forward in enabling e-health services in the wake of the pandemic and the country will stand to benefit from these services in the long run. Alexis Multispeciality Hospital has been at the forefront of providing international standards of health services to the residents of Nagpur and neighboring regions in India and keen on developing the region as a super hub for critical medical care.

About Alexis Multispeciality Hospital – alexishospital.com

Alexis Multispeciality Hospital, a JCI Accredited multispeciality hospital is an offering and initiative of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE to help serve the entire Central India community by providing the highest quality of medical care across various disciplines. The Hospital has a team of renowned specialists and medical personnel supported by latest cutting-edge technology offering all-round care and comfort. This state-of-the-art distinctive 200 bedded set up offers end-to-end multispecialty services in the areas of Comprehensive Oncology Care & Radiotherapy, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Gynecology, Paediatrics& Neonatology, Critical Care (CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU) & Internal Medicine, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Trauma Services, Interventional Radiology & Preventive Medicines. To address the clinical requirement of Central India, Alexis Hospital has also added a Comprehensive Organ Transplant Unit.