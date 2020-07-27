ALL Ladies League (ALL) & Women Economic Forum (WEF) form the first ever Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WICCI)

Supported by the massive global networks of ALL Ladies League (ALL) and Women Economic Forum (WEF), founded and headquartered in India, the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) has been launched as a women’s industry chamber.

WICCI is the first national Business Chamber for women which is for the women & by the women. It has a massive outlay of 7000 bearers. It already have Bilateral business councils in 70+ countries as it envisions global influence and business to business collaborations worldwide, boosting trade, ties as well as women.

With 50,000 members across India, WICCI envisages to greatly strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and boosts businesses through greater engagement with government, institutions and global trade. As a nation when we are aspiring for a 5 trillion USD economy, inclusion of women entrepreneurs and professionals from all walks of life are of supreme importance. Changes will be conceived and implemented through the multi-stakeholder councils at Regional, National, State, Sectoral City levels via advocacy, representations, awareness, and joint actions with government and other institutions, corporates, chambers et al.

WICCI has nominated Soma Chakraborty as President of West Bengal Healthcare Sector Council, given her experience and empowering in the field of healthcare in the region. She will spearhead the Council work in West Bengal for issues hindering the healthcare sector in general and especially in the current pandemic situation where women’s role in prevention strategies as well as in the R & D initiatives is paramount.

Welcoming Soma on board, Manjula Jain, Regional President for Eastern Region – WICCI, said “We greatly look forward to the work of this important state council in a spirit of collaboration with civil society, key institutions and the Government of West Bengal.”

“I feel honored to be part of a global community like ALL & WEF and now WICCI. With WICCI we look forward to join hands with hospitals, NGOs among other to work on healthcare education, skill development, project consultancy and policy advocacies, said Soma Chakraborty accepting the position at WICCI.