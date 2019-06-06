All new GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER SF launches in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt.Ltd.(SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan unveiled its much awaited sport touring motorcycle GIXXER SF 250 for the motorcycle enthusiasts of West Bengal. Along with this Suzuki Motorcycle India also introduced the all new GIXXER SF following a national launch in May 2019.

Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 is powered by249cc high performance Suzuki Oil Cooling System(SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC light weight engine. This advance engine produces 26.5ps @9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm. The wide front and rear tires provide stability while turning through city roads. The dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System(ABS) ensures improved braking. The six- speed manual gearbox provides a smooth ride at low to middle range speed. This two wheeler is loaded with sporty dual exhaust muffler and sporty wheels and features a compact and thin LED headlight along with a rear combination light. The new bronze engine cover, an under cowl and newly designed wheels with machine finish enhanses the style and appearance of the motorcycle. GIXXER SF 250 is available in two color schemes – Metallic Mat Platinum Silver & Metallic Mat Black and its priced at INR 1,70,000 (ex-showroom Kolkata).

GIXXER SF comes with 155cc, four-stroke engine, single-cylinder fuel injection, air cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology generates 14.1 ps @8000 and 14.0Nm@6000rpm. It also has five-speed manual gear and Anti-Lock Brake System(ABS). This machine is available in two colour options like Glass Sparkle Black & Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass sparkle black and priced at INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom Kolkata).

GIXXER SF is available in fully fared versions and GIXXER SF 250 is only available only at “Suzuki Premium.”

